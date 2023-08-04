Fans fall in love with Janette Manrara's daughter Lyra's nursery tour

Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have recently welcomed their first child together

Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are living on cloud nine at the moment, after their daughter Lyra Rose was born on 28 July.

They invited HELLO! inside their beautiful Cheshire home ahead of the new arrival to see their stunning nursery created for their firstborn, and now the décor has been revealed to fans, they can't believe their eyes.

See baby Lyra's amazing nursery...

WATCH: Lyra Rose's nursery is so beautiful

On Thursday, Janette reshared an Instagram Reels video from Dove Interiors, the pros who helped them with the design, and fans flocked to add their praise for the room.

"Absolutely beautiful," penned one, and: "Beautiful! My dream!" added another. A third noted: "The black furniture is nice," pointing out Janette and Aljaz's unique dark nursery choices. Others left love heart eyed emojis in the comments, expressing their feelings.

We can't help but agree – the stunning room is so precious, complete with Disney artwork and Disney wall clock.

Speaking to the magazine about her visions, Janette said: "I really wanted it to feel like a calm space, not overwhelming and loud, because the baby is going to sleep there and we’re about to enter this mad chapter of our lives, so I went for natural, neutral colours like beige and grey."

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz are now proud parents

She continued: "Obviously, I'm a Disney fan but I didn’t want the room to feel overwhelming, so the ladies from Dove Interiors have found ways of implementing Disney into the nursery without overtaking the whole space and making it feel like it's too much. But there are hints of Disney throughout.”

The couple announced Lyra's arrival on Instagram, with a heart-warming photo of the three of them in hospital.

© Instagram Janette shared the joyful news she has given birth to a little girl Lyra Rose

"Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023," the couple noted in their captions. Friends were over the moon for the Strictly Come Dancing pros, with Ashley Roberts replying: "Lyra Rose is here!!!!," next to two red love hearts and two rose emojis. Charlotte Hawkins penned: " Ah amazing!! Big congratulations to you both, sending loads of love [two red love heart emojis]."

© Instagram Janette gave an update on her recovery

Janette has been candidly honest about her rollercoaster recovery. Captioning a recent post, she penned: "Fan on my stomach rash, pain in my incision, swollen breast, exhaustion, and wanting more cuddles with Lyra but have to take it slow for recovery…. other than that, we’re all good! [Laughing emoji] Sending love to all first-time parents dealing with new adventures too."

