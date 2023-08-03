Janette Manrara inundated with support after detailing 'painful recovery' in new update

Janette Manrara has been delighting fans with adorable posts since she welcomed her newborn daughter, Lyra Rose, on Saturday. Then, five days later, the new mum was inundated with support after sharing an update about her 'painful' recovery.

Taking to an Instagram account, Janette shared a candid photo of herself sitting on the sofa next to her sleeping baby who was cuddled up in a Moses basket. In the at-home snap, Janette was fanning her stomach.

© Instagram Janette gave an update on her recovery

Captioning the post, she penned: "Fan on my stomach rash, pain in my incision, swollen breast, exhaustion, and wanting more cuddles with Lyra but have to take it slow for recovery…. other than that, we’re all good! [Laughing emoji] Sending love to all first-time parents dealing with new adventures too." Despite her exhaustion, Janette was beaming in the photo and is clearly besotted in her baby bubble.

Fans couldn't wait to offer their kind words of support for the recovering mum. "This tiredness and pain will pass just try and get through these first few weeks with as much rest between you as you can - don't worry about any housework or even getting dressed let people help and make you food - it gets easier," one kind follower commented alongside a red love heart emoji.

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz were all smiles as they left the hospital

"I don’t think anyone or anything can really prepare you for parenthood. But you’re both doing so well & it’s worth every single second ….. you already know that! Take care [red love heart emoji]," a second penned.

Dr. Zoe Williams added: "It is overwhelmingly exhausting! You are doing BRILLIANTLY!" alongside a heart eyes emoji. Ashley Roberts wrote: "Love you sis," and Pixie Lott, who is currently pregnant, replied with four red love heart emojis.

© Instagram Janette shared the joyful news she has given birth to a little girl Lyra Rose with a sweet black and white photo

Janette announced the exciting news she and her doting husband Aljaz Skorjanec had welcomed their new arrival on Saturday, with a touching black and white photo from the hospital. In the snap, beaming mum Janette couldn't stop smiling as she cradled little Lyra in her arms.

The feeling was mutual with dad Aljaz beaming for the camera. Alongside the photo, were the words: "Lyra Rose Skorjanec, July 28, 2023," alongside a rose emoji.

Ashley Roberts replied: "Lyra Rose is here!!!!." Fellow Strictly alumni James Jordan added: "So happy for you both [red love heart emoji] Sending love from the Jordans." Kevin Clifton penned: "Congrats guys!!!," alongside a red love heart emoji.

On Wednesday, Aljaz documented his night feed duty and made a candid confession about fatherhood. Taking to his Instagram Stories he confessed: "I never thought that I would enjoy [staying up], I've stayed up in my life for different reasons but I never thought I would enjoy staying up and staring at someone sleeping…I'm loving it, I can't wait for her to wake up and change her diaper!"