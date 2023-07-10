Gal Gadot models leggy leather mini dress with gravity-defying skirt

Head to any movie premiere and you're sure to see a stream of perfectly preened celebrities walking the red carpet – or in this case, the Barbie pink carpet.

Gal Gadot attended the world premiere of Margot Robbie's new film in Los Angeles on July 9, ditching all expectations of wearing classic pink attire with her head-turning brown and white striped mini dress. She slipped her statuesque figure into a leather-look dress with a straight neckline and a fitted bodice, but it was her quirky skirt that set her outfit aside.

© Getty The actress looked stunning at the Barbie premiere

The dress boasted large p folds to create an asymmetrical skirt, which she teamed with clear heels and an angular white bag. Beauty-wise, Gal chose a classic 'clean girl' look with buttery skin, a glowing peach blusher and lashings of mascara lengthening her lashes, while her brunette hair was parted in the middle and slicked back into a low bun.

Proving she's not afraid to take bold risks in the fashion department, Gal recently pulled out all the stops as she promoted her upcoming Netflix action film Heart of Stone.

WATCH: Gal Gadot reacts to her Hollywood Walk of Fame selection

The actress, 38, was photographed by Greg Swales for the cover of Vogue Hong Kong in a black maxi-length sheer dress with long sleeves, finishing her look with black underwear and vampy red nails.

DISCOVER: Inside Ricky Martin's marriage: From four-day wedding to shocking split

While she admitted she loved filming the "action choreography" of her latest movie, especially with her dance background, she later opened up to People about finding a balance between her work and her family.

© Getty Gal was pictured smiling on the pink carpet

Gal met her husband Jaron Varsano, 48, in 2006 at a desert party in Israel, and he proposed two years later. The Wonder Woman star and the businessman and real estate owner, who is also from Israel, share three daughters: Alma, 11, Maya, five, and Daniella, one.

© Getty Images Gal met her husband in Israel in 2006

"That [is] a constant juggle struggle, at least for me, it's challenging," she admitted while discussing spending time away from her family to work.

She added: "What I keep telling myself is that I can only do my best and I'm doing my best. I'm the best mother, and I'm fulfilling my dreams. I'm a happier person, a better parent."

© Getty The Heart of Stone star opened up about juggling work and family life

Speaking of her approach to parenting as a working mom, she said: "We are very involved in our children's lives, so you just sleep less, you wake up earlier to be with the kids, you just stretch yourself more, but it's all worth it," adding: "But it's hard, there is no recipe."

READ NEXT: Pierce Brosnan reveals wife Keely's 'annoying' trait with rare insight into personal life