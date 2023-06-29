Gal Gadot shows off her action hero physique in a sheer dress and underwear

The Wonder Woman star knows how to turn a look

On the promotional trail for her upcoming Netflix action film Heart of Stone, Gal Gadot graced the cover of Vogue Hong Kong.

Photographed by Greg Swales, the actress, 38, donned a variety of stunning looks in shades of black, red, and nude, adorned with Tiffany jewelry for their upcoming July issue.

One of the simplest ensembles for the spread also turned out to be the most daring, featuring the star in a maxi length sheer dress.

As she struck a variety of poses showing off her statuesque frame, Gal sported her jet black locks in a top-knot and donned nothing but black underwear underneath.

Fans raved over her shots, leaving comments like: "Wonder Woman respect button," and: "Pure elegance. You define the term beauty!"

The Wonder Woman star opened up in her interview with the outlet about maintaining her strength and physicality for her DC Extended Universe outings and her turn in Heart of Stone as CIA agent Rachel Stone.

"I grew up being a dancer. So learning how to do the action – it's like a dance. It's choreography, they call it action choreography. I love it," she explained.

© Getty Images Gal achieved worldwide recognition when she made her 2017 debut as Wonder Woman

"You play with your body, you play with your brain. I really enjoy this part. It takes a village and a lot of professionals to shoot action, and to do it in the biggest, edgiest way."

Releasing August 11, the film also stars Fifty Shades lead Jamie Dornan and acclaimed Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, and Gal dove into what motivated her to make a female-driven action flick, for which she is an executive producer as well.

© Getty Images Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt also star in "Heart of Stone"

"I'm a big fan of Mission Impossible and Bond movies," she told the outlet. "And I never had the opportunity, as a girl, watching myself in one of those, you know.

"I was always wondering if there's room for something like that, but female driven. And I think that I got my confidence only after Wonder Woman came out and became this huge success."

© Instagram Pilot Wave is making their production debut with the upcoming "Heart of Stone"

In a previous interview with L'Officiel, she further expanded upon her desire to create Heart of Stone, saying: "The whole idea of starting the production company [Pilot Wave Motion Pictures] with my husband [Jaron Varsano] was to be in control of my own destiny.

"I'm not the type of person who likes to sit and wait for the next offer. Heart of Stone was one of the very first ideas that we had.

© Getty Images The "Wonder Woman" star will produce alongside husband Jaron Varsano

"I realized that we always feel like female protagonists are more for female audiences. With Wonder Woman, we really managed to prove that as long as the story is universal, it's good."

Gal added: "Usually, as an actor, you get the script, and you can discuss the script with your filmmaker, but that's kind of it. In a way, it's super easy; you don't have to worry about anything. But there's something so stimulating and exciting in creating something from scratch."