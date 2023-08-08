Law & Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann celebrate incredible family news

Mariska Hargitay and her husband, Peter Hermann, had a huge reason to celebrate on Monday as they shared some incredible personal news.

The Law & Order: SUV star, 59, was overjoyed as she kicked off what is an already memorable month for her and her husband, 55, with an announcement she shared on Instagram that left her bursting with pride. Mariska posted a photo of her nephew, Henry von der Schulenburg, alongside a gushing tribute to congratulate him on winning gold in tennis at the 2023 Summer World University Games.

She penned: "Crazy Huge and Amazed Congratulations to our nephew @henry_vds!!!! Gold medal for Switzerland in the 2023 Summer World University Games!!! Just beyond proud. And we have the same birthday!! Does that mean I'm awesome too? Sort of? CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! WE LOVE YOU."

© Instagram Mariska and Peter are so proud of their nephew Henry

Her followers were quick to send the family congratulatory messages, with one responding: "Congratulations to your awesome nephew! Talent and you as his aunt—some people have it all!" A second said: "Congratulations! There is so much awesome in your family!" A third added: "Big huge congratulations to Henry!!! you both put the A in awesome."

Not only are Mariska and Peter celebrating Henry this month, but they will also mark their 19th wedding anniversary on 28 August. Mariska has been married to fellow actor Peter since 2004. The couple met on the set of Law and Order: SVU all the way back in 2001 when he guest-starred on the police procedural drama.

© Getty Images Mariska and Peter will celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary on August 28

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, after just over two years of dating and have the sweetest love story. Speaking of the moment she knew Peter was 'the one', Mariska said on The Drew Barrymore Show in January 2022: "Our first date he asked me to go to church with him. And I was moving, and I said, 'Peter, I would love to but not today I am moving today.'

© Instagram Mariska knew Peter was 'the one' soon after they met

"And he goes, 'Oh come on it's an hour. It's an hour.' It was so funny; I just couldn't resist so I went to church." She explained: "And it was that day I remember we went to church, and I am crying, and he thinks I am so moved by the sermon, and I am crying because I am like, 'I know I am going to marry him. I found my husband. I love him.'"

© Getty Images Peter and Mariska met on the set of Law & Order: SVU

Away from the cameras, the couple are proud parents to three children. They welcomed their first child together, a son named August, in 2006. Five years later, in 2011, they decided to grow their family again, this time choosing to adopt a baby girl named Amaya Josephine. Less than a year later, they adopted another child, a baby boy named Andrew.

© Getty Mariska and Peter share three children

Opening up about becoming an adoptive mother, just like her character on Law & Order: SVU, Mariska told Good Housekeeping: "August wanted siblings, and Peter and I both envisioned this big family because we both come from that. Plus, we just had so much love to give," adding that it was "always part of the plan" to adopt.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.