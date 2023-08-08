Christina Hall reunites with son Brayden after emotional time apart – see adorable photo

Christina Hall was a very happy mom over the weekend after she finally reunited with her son, Brayden.

It was an emotional moment for the HGTV star, 40, as she admitted she had missed the seven-year-old terribly while he was enjoying a vacation in Mexico with his dad, Tarek El Moussa, his sister, Taylor, 12, their half-brother, Tristan, six months, and their stepmom, Selling Sunset's Heather Rae, 35.

WATCH: Christina Hall shares glimpse inside sons remodeled shared bedroom

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Christina shared a photo of Brayden in their garden, which she captioned: "Missed this cutie sooooo much." Christina shares Brayden and Taylor with her ex-husband, Tarek. She is also mom to a three-year-old son, Hudson, whom she shares with her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

While Christina struggled without her two eldest children at home, it appears they had a memorable time in Cabo San Lucas with the rest of their family. Both Tarek and Heather shared the same photos on their respective Instagram accounts, and it was clear a good time was had by all.

Captioning the post, Tarek wrote: "Never a dull moment with family AKA the Griswold's. We went to Cabo last year to this exact spot - @theheatherraeelmoussa was pregnant with Tristan so she stayed back, so this year we had to do it all over again!

© Instagram Christina reunited with Brayden after he vacationed with his dad

"Taking meaningful trips like these, waking up with all of the kids smiling ear to ear (even Tristan:)), and spending QT with our families is the best feeling in the world. Making summer memories with the whole family & some close friends, swipe to see a few that we captured."

Brayden and Taylor split their time between their dad's house and Christina's. She is now married to Josh Hall, and they live in a $12 million home in Newport Beach, California. They also have an incredible vacation home in Tennessee.

© Instagram Brayden and his sister Taylor enjoyed a trip to Cabo San Lucas

Speaking with Us Weekly shortly after celebrating her 40th birthday in July, Christina opened up about her and Josh's family plans and revealed they don't intend to add more kids to their brood. "Nope, that door is closed!" she maintained, adding: "We talked about that when we met.

"We're just too busy, and I don't feel like that's fair. When we don't have the kids, we have time to ourselves, and that's something that makes our relationship strong."

© Getty Christina and Josh with her three children

The Christina On The Coast star and her husband, who is also in real estate, were first romantically linked in the summer of 2021. They got engaged in September of that year, and tied the knot in April of 2022, with a second wedding taking place in September.

Josh recently opened up about taking on the role of stepfather to Taylor, Brayden, and Hudson after his and Christina's whirlwind romance. "There's a lot of adjustments to being a stepdad," he told Entertainment Tonight,

Christina Hall with her mini-me daughter and sons

"It's adjusting my time," he added. "Instead of having to just take care of [Christina], I've got three little ones that I have to give attention to as much as you do.

"But I think it's very rewarding because I now know that when those kids become contributing adults to society one day, I'll have had an impact on how they were brought up and what they become."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.