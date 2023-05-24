Charlize Theron's staggering net worth will leave you lost for words

As a celebrated actress and model with a three-decade long career, Charlize Theron is expected to have earned herself an impressive net worth - but it may be surprising to learn just how big it is.

The Fast X star, 47, has amassed a staggering $170 million fortune according to celebritynetworth.com and she is one of the highest paid entertainers in the world.

Not only does the Oscar-winner have a lengthy list of movies under her belt, she's also a well paid brand endorser for companies like Raymond Weil and Christian Dior.

Born in South Africa, Charlize left home at the age of 16 to pursue a career in modeling. She and her mom, Gerda, left their home country and moved to Milan, Italy for a year, something she's forever grateful for.

"A model scout from an agency saw me in Johannesburg when I was 16 and it came at a perfect time for me," she told Indie London. "It was a chance to escape and, fortunately, I had a mother who realized what was happening in South Africa and how it was becoming less safe. She encouraged me to get out and do something with my life. I started to travel and see the world."

They then relocated to New York where Charlize initially studied dance before an injury led her to shift her focus to acting. It was far from an easy road for the mother daughter duo, but the hardship lead to her big break.

© Getty Images Charlize has an astounding net worth

She was discovered when having a screaming match with a bank teller in Los Angeles. Charlize described the incident when she said: "I had moved to Los Angeles, but couldn’t get an agent. My mother had sent me a check to help pay my rent and I was trying to cash it in a bank on Hollywood Boulevard. A clerk refused – and I just went nuts.

"After the shouting was over, a man handed me his business card and told me to get in touch. I thought he was just another guy with [expletive], but he turned out to be a genuine talent manager called John Crosby. He introduced me to some casting agents."

The big breakthrough for her came in 1997 when she played the satanic bait in The Devil's Advocate alongside Al Pacino. Charlize went on to star in a plethora of hits including, but by far limited to, Monster, The Italian Job, Bombshell, Hancock and most recently, the latest instalment of the Fast and the Furious franchise.

© Getty Images Charlize grew up in South Africa - pictured at 16

Charlize is as striking now as she was at the start of her career and she proved that once more at her most recent public event. She looked phenomenal in a show-stopping ensemble on the red carpet of Fast X in Rome which consisted of a sheer Dior gown with a thigh high slit, a pair of embroidered briefs and a bra.

The mom-of-two topped off the look with sky-high stilettos and a beret and her appearance was so striking she almost eclipsed the Colosseum backdrop.

See more photos of Charlize through the years below.

© Getty Images Charlize looks incredible at the premiere of Fast X

© Charlize Theron on Instagram Charlize shows off her gorgeous Alexander McQueen look

© Getty Images Charlize moved to Milan to become a model

© Getty Images She's a fan of switching up her looks

© Instagram/Charlize Theron Charlize has been working in the industry since she was a teenager

