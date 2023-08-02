Tori Spelling moves into an RV with her five kids after ditching motel amid split from husband Dean McDermott

The landscape of Tori Spelling's life has taken a drastic turn following her separation from husband Dean McDermott.

Once synonymous with the glittering lights of Hollywood, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star now finds herself in the tranquil setting of a Californian RV park, alongside her five beloved children.

In images obtained by DailyMail.com, Tori, 50, can be seen embracing the nomadic life in a Sunseeker E450 RV with her children, Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, ten, and Beau, six.

This unexpected twist in her journey follows the family's stay at a modest $100-a-night motel in Los Angeles earlier last month.

The scene is a world away from the opulent French chateau-style mansion in the exclusive Holmby Park neighborhood where she spent her formative years, the daughter of the TV magnate Aaron Spelling.

Yet, even in these vastly different circumstances, Tori seems to be comfortable, perhaps even at home.

In what seems like a silent communication to her ex-husband, she was spotted donning a vibrant green sweater with the word 'compassion' emblazoned on the front and the statement 'Don't leave home without it' featured on the back.

Clearly adapting to her new lifestyle, she was seen reclining in a camping chair, scrolling through her phone, with a pair of oversized white sunglasses adding a hint of Hollywood to her look.

Despite the limited space of the RV, Tori's wardrobe has seen a range of variations, shifting from a casual brown T-shirt and denim shorts to a matching green sweatpants ensemble.

The transition to an outdoor lifestyle has also seen Tori undertake practical chores such as drying clothing outside the RV and preparing family meals.

A shopping trip to the local Walmart was also on the agenda, where she and Stella were seen wheeling a cart full of shopping bags. For this outing, Tori sported a pastel pink Billabong T-shirt, the words 'follow the sun' acting as a bright mantra against her denim shorts.

The family was spotted relishing the coastal beauty, snacking alongside the beach while the sun set over the Pacific.

Their temporary residence, the Sunseeker E450 RV, features a range of amenities including a kitchen, bathroom, and living areas that can be transformed into additional sleeping quarters - a practical feature for Tori's growing brood.

This dramatic shift in living arrangements came on the heels of a reported 'mold issue' in her marital home.

Tori had previously shared with her Instagram followers the health challenges her family faced due to the mold.

On June 16, however, Dean announced on Instagram - in a post that has since been deleted - that he and Tori were parting ways after 18 years together.

Expressing his sadness and asking for privacy, Dean ensured they would "continue to work together as loving parents."

This emotional upheaval was followed by sightings of Tori moving her belongings into a friend's house, while Dean moved his into storage.

Despite this challenging period, Tori maintains her resolve, navigating through her family's housing transition while advocating for empathy and kindness in the face of adversity.

Born into a life of privilege, Tori Spelling's journey has been a tumultuous ride, her marriage to Dean fraught with public highs and lows since they tied the knot in 2006.

Tori's housing journey hasn't been without its unique challenges and has even attracted unsolicited comments that have been deeply personal.

Just last month, as she was navigating through her family's housing 'crisis,' she found herself at the receiving end of what she perceived as mockery from a realtor.

The incident unfolded through a text exchange, which Tori subsequently shared on her Instagram Story. The realtor's message to her read: "The latest bizarre inquiry."

A taken-aback Tori replied: "I'm sorry? I'm assuming that wasn’t meant for me," only to receive the response: "It is more for Karen. Tori Spelling has been asking for a 1-month rental. If you follow her situation on TMZ it is all amusing."

Tori's reaction was swift and pointed: "This is Tori Spelling. Wow! Human empathy and kindness prevail. Kids in crisis is amusing."

The best-selling author didn't leave it at that, continuing to publicly voice her dismay with a caption on her Instagram Story: "And, this human is a father! I guess I hold out too much hope that people lead by kindness."