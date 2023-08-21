Lucy Mecklenburgh celebrates special family milestone and Strictly news

There’s a buzz in the air as Lucy Mecklenburgh prepares for a trio of celebrations with her actor fiancé Ryan Thomas and their children Roman, three, and 15-month-old Lilah. Not only does the TV personality and model have a birthday surprise in store this week, she is also basking in the success of her fashion collaboration with online retailer Very, in which she features alongside her stylish youngsters. And that’s not all.

Supporting Adam Thomas on Strictly:

The whole family is so excited

Lucy and her family are proudly supporting her soon-to-be brother-in-law, Waterloo Road actor Adam, on the next series of Strictly Come Dancing. "The whole family is so excited," Lucy tells HELLO! in this exclusive interview. “Adam is such a hard worker and knows how to have fun with things, so he’ll be great to watch. “His children, Teddy and Elsie-Rose, are super excited and love dancing, too. We’ll all be tuning in and supporting, whether it be at the studio or home.”

Lucy Mecklenburgh prepares for a trio of celebrations with her family

Lucy Mecklenburgh's exciting career news:

Although busy with her young family and running her own fitness brand RWL – "Downtime, what’s that?" she says with a laugh – the style-savvy entrepreneur is celebrating her second collaboration with Very.

As the line includes childrenswear as well as fashion and athleisure pieces, she couldn’t resist matching Roman and Lilah. "I love dressing the kids and there’s cute mini-me pieces in this collection. Me, Lilah and Roman can co-ordinate – although Roman wants to wear his Spider-Man trainers with everything."

Lucy is a very devoted mum

Lucy's family milestones:

Lilah, who made her modelling debut in her mum’s first Very collection earlier this year, celebrated her first birthday in May and is growing up fast. “She’s at that lovely stage where all she does is giggle and play,” says the proud mum. “She’s nearly walking and can say a few words – her first word was ‘Mama’. She’s my little angel. I love her so much.”

Lucy’s collection with Very is available at very.co.uk.

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.