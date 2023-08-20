Dylan Dreyer's son Calvin impresses in glimpse of family life from her husband Brian Fichera

The Today Show star shares three sons with her husband, who also works for NBC

Dylan Dreyer's husband Brian Fichera appears to be enjoying that he's a boy dad more than anything.

The Today Show host and her husband, an NBC cameraman, producer and writer she married in 2012, share three sons: Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and Russell or "Rusty," one.

Lately, Brian seems especially glad that his eldest, Calvin, is growing up fast, and he already has an automatic companion when it comes to playing ball.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer shares new challenge she’s undertaking with son Calvin

Over the weekend, the father-of-three shared an adorable video of the family's visit to their New England beach home, where he and his son Calvin spent some time batting balls.

The six-year-old's baseball skills are already in tip-top shape, and after he expertly batted a throw straight over his dad, Brian couldn't help but take to Instagram to share the impressive moment.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer 'getting ready' for something big as she shares adorable update

In the video, as soon as Calvin aced the throw, Brian was left in awe, and shared a proud high-five with his son after he ran over to him to revel in his stellar aim.

"It's rip city and Cal's the mayor," he wrote in his caption, adding: "Bat flips are genetic, my apologies," and his followers were quick to share their own awe over Calvin's skills in the comments section under the post.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer's lookalike mom has fans doing a double take in new family photos

MORE: Dylan Dreyer addresses viewers' concern after worrying behind-the-scenes moment

"Very swaggy. He's going to be a problem in Little League ball," one joked, as others added: "I love this so much. Your family makes my heart happy," and: "Wow!!!! Baseball ace and golf ace!! Way to go, Cal!!" as well as: "This is the cutest. He's definitely going to be a star athlete," plus another follower added: "Great family fun. Go Cal you're really awesome."

© Instagram Calvin is an adorable six-year-old

The three Fichera-Dreyer boys are having a blast this summer, and their baseball-filled beach trip to New England follows a spectacular family trip to Italy with their dad's side of the family.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer takes an epic fall in high heels backstage – staff run to her rescue

The Fichera-Dreyer bunch have spent much of the summer by the beach

Though the family vacation was off to a tough start after their airline lost much of their luggage, all of Dylan's sun-filled photos from Sicily proved there was nothing like pool time, impressive sights, tons of plates of pasta, and more of what Italy had to offer couldn't fix.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.