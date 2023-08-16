Today's Dylan Dreyer's lookalike mom has fans doing a double take in new family photos

Dylan Dreyer's glimpses of family time continue to roll on her social media, and the Today Show anchor gave her followers another peek at time spent with her rarely-seen mother.

The 42-year-old's mom, Linda, came down to their waterfront weekend home for a quick visit, and it seemed like time slipped by while they were having fun, as evidenced by new photos Dylan shared.

"My momma came up for a quick visit…nothing better than family time!" she captioned snapshots of her mom with her three sons, Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and Rusty, who is almost two.

© Instagram Dylan's mom visited with her family in new photos shared on Instagram

Fans were stunned by how much mother and daughter looked alike, with their warm smiles and kind eyes, particularly based on a selfie Dylan also posted.

"You look so much like your mother! Both have great smiles!" one commented on her post, while another wrote: "You have a beautiful family, and you look just like your Mom." A third added: "Such happy smiles on everyone's faces. So wonderful!" and a fourth gushed: "It's the best when Grammy comes to visit."

However, several others were more preoccupied with her ongoing struggles with her luggage, after they were lost by the airlines on her recent family trip to Sicily.

"Did your family receive their luggage back?" one concerned fan asked, and Dylan responded: "No!! And KLM completely stopped caring, not that they ever did!" leading to a host of angry commenters expressing their sympathies.

Thus, despite the sisterhood of the traveling pants becoming an unfortunate reality, given she was forced to borrow her family members' clothes, she nevertheless remained in high spirits throughout the trip, returning to her place on 3rd Hour of Today to celebrate her birthday with friends and family.

© Instagram Fans remarked upon how much Dylan and her mom looked alike

Last year, while on the show, she got candid about her mother's role in her career in broadcast and meteorology for a special Mother's Day show, crediting her for her "big break."

"I'll never forget when I got the call from Erie, Pennsylvania, to come out for an interview," The mom-of-three told her co-hosts of her life growing up in New Jersey.

© Instagram Grandma spent some quality time with Dylan's three sons

"It [was] an eight-hour drive but my mom got behind the wheel. It was my first job on TV, and I wouldn't have gotten it if it wasn't for my mom giving me that ride."

She also described Linda's philosophy for allowing Dylan and her two siblings to be more independent and being in charge of their own life decisions.

© Instagram Dylan lost her luggage while on a family holiday in Sicily

"She never said 'absolutely not, you don't do that,'" she recalled about asking her mom to sneak out of the house in high school. "She always let us make our own decisions."

