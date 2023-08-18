The Today meteorologist is a mom to three children who she shares with husband Brian Fichera

Is there anything Dylan Dreyer can't do? The busy Today host is throwing herself into a new challenge and her son, Calvin, will be right by her side.

The meteorologist revealed on Instagram that she was participating in a charity run and while training for it, her six-year-old son decided he wanted to join in.

Alongside a post-run video of the duo chatting about their challenge - which can be seen below - Dylan wrote: "I told Calvin I’m running a 5K in Boston in October, organized by Beyond Celiac @beyondceliac. He told me he wants to run with me so we’ve been getting ready!

"He’s my motivation…both because of his celiac diagnosis and because he likes doing it together. We talk and laugh and it’s just something to do together. #gocalgo."

Fans loved their interaction and Calvin's passion too.

They commented: "Oh my gosh!! Cal is a mini you," and, "Wonderful, Cal you can do it," and a third added: "I just love this kid, you're raising an amazing guy. Good luck at the marathon."

Dylan has been candid about Cal's Celiac Disease diagnosis which they learned of earlier this year.

The condition is an autoimmune disease in which the ingestion of gluten can damage the small intestine.

Her little boy had been complaining of "excruciating pain," and so Dylan and her husband, Brian Fichera, consulted several doctors to find out what was causing it.

Chatting to her co-hosts, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones, on Today, she expressed how worried they were about Calvin.

He also joined in the conversation and described his symptoms to be a "sharp pain, every day, not a different pain, always a sharp pain."

Calvin would frequently ask to be excused from the dinner table, and he responded that it was because his "belly hurt, and I had to lay on the couch."

Other symptoms included persistent pain, including an earache and a rash on his head.

The family of five cut gluten from their diet and fortunately, Calvin now feels "terrific" and a "thousand percent better".

Dylan and her husband, cameraman Brian Fichera, are also parents to two other sons, three-year-old Oliver and one-year-old Rusty.

