Oliver Hudson's three kids are all smiles in glimpse of incredible summer vacation

Goldie Hawn's grandchildren – Oliver Hudson's three kids with his wife Erinn Bartlett – are soaking up the last bits of summer before school starts back up soon.

The Hudson bunch are notorious West Coasters, and have spent much of their summer between their home base of California and their second home in Colorado, but just before summer wraps up, they jetted off to the East Coast to visit their other side of the family.

The And Just Like That… actor and his wife have been married since 2006, and share three kids together: Wilder Brooks, who turns 15 this month, Bodhi Hawn, 13, and Rio Laura, who turned ten earlier this summer.

Over the weekend, Oliver's wife Erinn took to Instagram to share a recap of the family's latest travels, as they spent time with her family in Massachusetts' Cape Cod.

The mom-of-three shared a video montage featuring plenty of photos from their time in New England, where they enjoyed bike rides, beautiful sunsets, fishing, days at the beach, and their kids got to bond with their East Coast cousins.

"Cape Cod… I love you!" she wrote in her caption, alongside a string of nautical themed emojis, and her followers were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave about all of the sweet family photos.

"Beautiful pics of happiness," one fan wrote, as others added: "Such great family memories," and: "This is all so damn cute," as well as: "It's a magical place," plus another also wrote: "Good looking family alert!"

Erinn and Oliver met back in 1999, dated for several years before the dad-of-three popped the question in 2004, and they tied the knot with a Buddhist ceremony in 2006.

Oliver, whose parents Goldie and Bill Hudson had a bitter divorce, but also his mom's 40-year romance with Kurt Russell to look up to, previously opened up about how it was the First Wives Club actress who convinced him to get married.

During an appearance on E! News' Daily Pop last year, he explained: "To be honest, it was not easy. I didn't want to get married. I thought that the perfect relationship was Kurt and mom," adding: "I mean, I was a child of divorce, that didn't work, and then I saw this working."

He recalled: "I got Erinn jewelry every Christmas and that was part of my thing, and finally I bring some rings to my mom – not engagement rings – and she's the one who says, 'What are you doing? Do you want to spend the rest of your life with this person or not?' And I said, 'Yes, I do. I'm deeply in love but I'm just scared.'"

Oliver shared that Goldie assured him he didn't have to get married right away, and said: "The truth is I didn't wanna get married. Erinn told her parents, like, 'Hey guys, you're traditional New Englanders, just so you know I'm with a dude who's an L.A. weirdo and we might not get married, so just get ready for that.' The proposal was a major surprise for sure."

