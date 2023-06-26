Oti Mabuse shares surprising video with her husband of nine years Marius Iepure

The Strictly Come Dancing star and her husband Marius shared a romantic dancing video on Instagram

Strictly's Oti Mabuse rarely shares snippets of her married life on social media, so her fans were no doubt delighted on Sunday as she posted a rare video of her and husband Marius Iepure.

Taking to Instagram, the professional dancer shared a lengthy video showing them dancing together inside a dance studio. See the incredible clip below.

Oti Mabuse and husband Marius Iepure dance together in surprising video

"Soulful Sundays," Oti simply captioned the clip, which shows her dressed casually in a green skirt and black top, whilst Marius opted for yellow shorts and a short-sleeved shirt.

Accompanying the couple in the clip is their adorable pet dog Leo, which they welcomed back in 2020, and can be seen happily running around the studio.

© Getty Oti Mabuse and her husband Marius have been married since 2014

Oti left Strictly back in 2022 after seven years and many speculated that her exit was partly motivated by her desire to start a family with Marius, whom she married back in 2014.

Addressing the reports last year, Oti revealed that she still has a "really long list" of things that she wants to achieve before becoming a mother.

The former Strictly star dazzled at this year's BAFTA TV Awards

"No," she said in response to the baby reports. "There are still things I want to achieve. I have a really long list. And when motherhood happens, it'll happen but that's not something on my books right now."

Since leaving the popular BBC dance show, Oti has taken part in many projects and even has her very own breakfast show, Oti Mabuse's Breakfast Show, which airs every Saturday.

Oti's new show airs every Saturday morning

Talking about the show ahead of its launch back in April, Oti revealed it was a dream come true.

"This show for me has been a dream. Honestly, it's one of those shows where you go 'one day when I’m done with this dancing this is what I'd really love to do'.

© Photo: Getty Images Oti's husband is also a professional dancer

"I wanted it to be about positivity, I wanted to have open conversations, things that I love. I love being on my phone and on the internet but looking at the positive stuff and talking about upcoming shows."

She continued: "So, it's a mixture of a lot of things… and cooking, because I'm terrible at it. This is my way, selfishly, of learning how to cook."

Oti has already had many guests on the show including Peter Andre, Giovanna Fletcher, Nina Wadia and Loose Women Judi Love.