The final days of summer are upon us, and just like our kids, the Prince and Princess of Wales' three children are likely enjoying the last days of sunshine and playing before the new school year in September.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the prestigious private school Lambrook in Berkshire, near their family home on the royal Windsor estate. According to the school's website, the autumn term starts on Wednesday 6 September.

George will be going into Year Six, while Charlotte will be in Year Four and Louis goes into Year One – his second year at school after Reception class.

WATCH: George, Charlotte and Louis arrive for first day at Lambrook school

So what does the final week of the summer holidays have in store for the Wales children?

Prince William, his wife Princess Kate and their three children spent some of the school holidays at their countryside home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

The Wales' Norfolk residence

The family then joined William's father King Charles and Queen Camilla at Balmoral Castle, formerly the late Queen Elizabeth's summer residence. The foursome were spotted at church in Balmoral on Sunday just past.

Balmoral is adored by the royals and it's likely that the Wales family are still enjoying time there before the back-to-school preparations begin.

© Getty Balmoral Castle

With the new Lambrook term starting on Wednesday 6 September, we imagine the family will return to their Windsor home this weekend to get ready for school.

Parents across the country will likely be doing the same as the Waleses: buying new school uniforms and shoes for their children, along with that all-important new pencil case, school bag and lunchbox.

Then there's the tough task of getting the kids back into an earlier bedtime routine after all those summer nights staying up late.

© Getty George, Charlotte and Louis started at Lambrook school last September

According to ITV News' Royal Editor Chris Ship, Princess Eugenie and her two-year-old August and baby Ernest joined the royals at Balmoral, while Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their family were also seen. Zara Tindall and her brother Peter Phillips are also presumed to have stayed at the Scottish castle with their children.

So, it will have been fun cousin time for the Wales children at the sprawling estate.

Balmoral spans around 50,000 acres, with breathtaking mountains, rivers, lochs, woodland and gardens. The family are known to enjoy pursuits such as horse riding, fishing, picnics and barbecues at the estate – plenty for George, Charlotte and Louis to do before the holidays end.

© Getty William and Kate will be back to royal duties in September

Royal duties will shortly commence once again for their parents, with William travelling to New York on 18 September to attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, where the 2023 finalists of his environmental awards will be named.



While their father is away, the Wales children will be settling into the new school term at Lambrook.

© Getty Kate, William and the children

When the trio started at the school in September 2022 after the family relocated from their London residence of Kensington Palace, they arrived dressed in summer uniform. We expect George, Charlotte and Louis to do the same this year while the weather is still warm.

Best of luck to the Wales children for the new school term.