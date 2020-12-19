Tyson Fury: what is the boxer's net worth? Get the details Find out more about Tyson's incredible wealth

Tyson Fury is set to join one of our favourite chat show hosts Jonathan Ross on Saturday's The Jonathan Ross Show, but how much do you know about the boxing legend? Find out more about his career and amazing wealth here...

Tyson hails from Manchester, and is best known for his success in the boxing ring, winning Fighter of the Year in 2015 after winning several heavyweight titles.

Tyson is thought to have a net worth of £20million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth currently stands at nearly £20million ($30million), and he has certainly made the most of it! The star owns a mansion in Morecambe, although his wife Paris recently revealed that the planned to move.

Chatting on Loose Women, she explained: "We get people around the house. It's not good, we actually have to because of that. We're in the process of moving house because we've had too many people at the door - too many strangers knocking.

"And we have five children here, it's not like me and Tyson's here, two adults who can sort of deal with situations. We have people coming to the house and the kids are opening the door and we don't know who they're opening the door to. It's not what we need. It's not the ideal situation."

The boxer has a very impressive car collection

Tyson also has an incredible car collection, including a £280,000 Rolls-Royce, a £166,000 Ferrari Porotfino and a £38,000 Land Rover Defender. He previously revealed that his son, Prince, admitted to accidentally spilling a can of coke in the Land Rover.

At the time, he told the Lockdown Lowdown: "It's one of those Land Rover Defenders so it's got a rubber floor so it didn't really matter. But I was teaching him a lesson. He thought it was a really bad thing he had done but he owned up to it and he told the truth.

"And he knows that if he tells me the truth about anything he does that is naughty he will not get in trouble. But if he lies to me, then he gets in trouble."

