Woody Allen, 87, make rare appearance with family – see photos

Woody Allen was joined at the Venice Film Festival by his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, 52, and their daughters Bechet Allen, 24, and Manzie Tio Allen, 23,

Woody Allen is in Venice for the premiere of his latest movie, Coup de Chance, and the filmmaker surprised fans by being accompanied on the red carpet by his wife and two daughters.

Soon-Yi Previn, 52, and her and Woody's daughters Bechet Allen, 24, and Manzie Tio Allen, 23, joined the veteran director in the Italian city, with Bechet sharing a series of selfies of her and her sister ahead of the special occasion.

Bechet had a special reason for attending, as she worked on the costumes of the film, and as well as her behind-the-scenes snaps from the occasion, she also demonstrated how proud she is of her father, posting a photo of him walking the red carpet.

Woody's wife and daughters joined him on the red carpet

The 24-year-old has a close relationship with her 87-year-old dad, posting a lengthy dedication to him in honor of Father's Day in June.

"As a child, I always had a hard time whenever my parents would leave, even just for a few hours. I remember this moment when they had to leave for the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, and as usual I started to cry. They were running late and people were desperately trying to get everyone out the door, but my dad just sat with me and comforted me until I finally calmed down.

Soon-Yi Previn, Manzie Tio Allen and Bechet Allen attended Woodyh Allen's premiere with him

"Thank you for always having time for me," she continued, with her sister gently poking fun at her in the comments, writing: "A shorter caption could’ve been: I was a little cry baby."

Manzie shared her own series of photos from the festival, including a late-night snap uploaded at 2:30AM of a burrata, ham and a Pepsi Max, captioning her night time feast: "Hits different."

Bechet Allen, and Manzie Tio Allen shared selfies from Venice

Woody tends to stay quiet about his family life, but in 2015 he spoke about his relationship with Soon-Yi, sharing: "I started the relationship with her and I thought it would just be a fling.

"It wouldn't be serious, but it had a life of its own. And I never thought it would be anything more. Then we started going together, then we started living together, and we were enjoying it.

Bechet Allen, Manzie Tio Allen and Soon-Yi Previn supported Woody Allen in Venice

"I'm 35 years older, and somehow through no fault of mine of hers, the dynamic worked," he added.

