Eva Mendes shares sun-kissed photo as she talks parenting rarely-seen daughters with Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes may opt to keep her kids out of the spotlight, but she is keen on sharing good parenting wisdom.

The Hitch actress shares two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, eight, and Amada Lee, seven, with Ryan Gosling, who she has been with since 2011 after meeting on the set of their movie The Place Beyond the Pines.

The two have always maintained they won't be sharing details of their relationship (including their marriage status) or their daughters with their fans, but the mom-of-two is candid when it comes to her parenting methods.

WATCH: Eva Mendes' candid take on motherhood in at-home video

Over the weekend, Eva took to Instagram to share a glowing photo of herself, along with a thoughtful parenting reminder.

The stunning shot sees her with an impeccable, sun kissed tan wearing a navy blue tank top with white piping, and she's running her hand through her signature red-hued brown hair.

Then, she added a quote previously shared by popular author, podcaster, and researcher Mel Robbins, which read: "I never want my kids to mess up and think, 'Mom's gonna kill me,'" and added: "I want their first thought to be, 'I need to call my mom.'"

Eva captioned the post with: "Thanks for this reminder @melrobbins," and fans soon took to the comments section under the post with praise over the photo and reminder.

"That's why you're an amazing mother," one fan wrote, as others added: "Thank you for spreading the wealth of perspective, love!" and: "Beautiful as always," as well as: "Love this! And love Mel Robbins," plus another fan also said: "Great reminder!" among heart emojis galore.

While Eva's kids may never appear on her Instagram, her thoughts on parenting do, and she recently got candid about her relationship with social media when it comes to her daughters.

In another Instagram post earlier this month, she shared a GIF of herself shaking her head and hands no, and captioned it: "When my kids ask me if they're old enough to go on the internet, social media or anything requiring wifi."

Her post raised a lot of questions, and praise, with one fan writing: ""When I have kids, I intend to do the same. At what age do you think you'll allow them to use the internet/social media," to which Eva replied candidly with: "Honestly I don't know."

She continued: "I'll have to see where it goes – for now, I'm observing them and keeping up with research about how social media can impact a child's brain," adding: "I'm taking it stage by stage."

Another fan then argued: "We are in the internet century so eventually everyone will need or want to access the internet," though Eva then countered with: "Yes true, but in my house, children do not have access to the internet. It's too dangerous."

She added: "Just like drinking or voting or getting a driver's license (etc…) isn't allowed for children, the internet falls under that category for me. Especially social media."

