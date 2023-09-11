Proud Princess Anne reveals daughter Zara Tindall's secret talent

The Princess Royal joined Prince William, Princess Kate and Mike Tindall on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast

Princess Anne has revealed a hidden talent of her daughter Zara Tindall, and we're seriously impressed with the royal mum-of-three's sporting history.

The daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II appeared alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast, filmed at Windsor Castle, and spoke of Zara's surprising childhood ability as we see in the video below.

WATCH: Princess Anne reveals daughter Zara’s secret sporting talent

Zara's husband Mike Tindall, who is a co-host of the podcast, admitted that he and Zara are competitive as a couple, explaining: "I would say that my wife and I have that competitiveness about anything, if we play tennis or anything, she would always want to beat me."

He divulged: "She always talks about her sprinting career [laughs]. Sorry if she watches this!"

Prince William replied: "Zara's sprinting career? That was quite short-lived, was it?" to which the Princess Royal revealed: "Hurdles. Yeah, she was very good."

© Chris Jackson The group joined together to record The Good The Bad and The Rugby podcast

Well, we did not know that!

Zara is celebrated for her sporting success in the world of equestrianism where she was the World Evening Champion between 2005-2010. Little did we know she was an adept athlete on the track as well.

© Getty Zara Tindall competing at Defender Burghley Horse Trials

And Zara isn't the only speedy royal… Princess Anne also revealed that she used to race a young Prince William around in Balmoral. She joked it was the only athletics that she was good at because of "corners".

William then added: "You were quite quick. The look that you had on your face was quite terrifying."

Meanwhile, podcast co-host James Haskell quizzed Prince William and Princess Kate on their friendly rivalry, with Kate joking: "I don't know where this has come from."

She admitted: "I don't think we've actually been able to finish a game of tennis. It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us."

© Chris Jackson Princes William beaming at Mike Tindall

When asked whether Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were picking up this streak, Anne shared her thoughts, chiming in: "Just a little bit, I think."

Kate then revealed: "They're all of different temperaments and as they're growing and trying out different sports, it's going to be interesting to see how that grows and develops."