Zara Tindall's honest account of heartbreaking miscarriages and mum guilt

Zara Tindall recently touched on her heartbreaking series of miscarriages in a rare and intimate interview on her husband Mike Tindall's new podcast, Mike Drop.

The royal couple are proud parents to children Mia, nine, Lena, five, and little Lucas, 18 months, though Zara did sadly experience two unexpected loss of pregnancies following the birth of their eldest daughter. Speaking to her husband of eleven years on his new YouTube series, the royal said she hopes her experience has made her a "better mother".

In the 30-minute interview, the Olympian delved deep into her equestrian career, revealing that after the birth of Mia, she wanted nothing more than to get back into training.

The daughter of Princess Anne made it her "goal" to get back on a horse, though arguably chose to reignite her equestrian career at one of the most busiest and stressful times of her life.

"Mia was along for the ride with us as well. She was very much taken around to the shows - it was easier when we had one," said the royal.

Zara also touched on her experience of 'mum guilt,' addressing her constant worry about Mia in the hands of Mike. "I had to ring you every day to make sure you were doing the right thing," she said.

"You do feel guilty. I felt guilty all the time. Even just going to go and ride. I just thought that's an aspect of my life now," she added.

Mike responded: "Seven-year period with kids, your riding has been on and off, we lost a baby along the way, you'd had to stop riding before that and you'd missed another chunk of time."

Zara's moving account isn't the first time the royal has opened up about her miscarriages. Back in 2018, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II told BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent: "I think that's the hardest thing in our situation, is that everyone knew".

Fighting back tears, Zara added: "And very much when things like that happen, normally it's just your family and friends, but unfortunately everyone knew about it."

