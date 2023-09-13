Jennifer Lopez makes personal comment about twins Emme and Max in rare interview

The Maid in Manhattan star is married to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has never shied away from her roots. In a candid interview, the global superstar delved deep into her personal life, providing a rare glimpse into her world as a mother.

At the heart of this conversation was a poignant reflection on her 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony and co-parents alongside her husband Ben Affleck.

With raw honesty, the Maid in Manhattan star shared: “I do things with really good intentions always. It's all about love—the love I feel, what I want to express in the world, and the legacy I wish to leave behind. I often think about how I want my kids and my husband to remember me.”

© David M. Benett/Getty Jennifer Lopez spoke about parenting her twins

Jennifer's insights came during a heartfelt event in her hometown of the Bronx, where she visited BellaShique.

The visit wasn't just a casual affair. It was a dedicated effort to meet with Latina entrepreneurs from her Limitless Labs Grameen America program.

In a significant move, the multi-faceted artist has taken on the mantle of Grameen America's National Ambassador.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Her role will be pivotal in mentoring and advocating for over 150,000 women-led small businesses in predominantly Latinx communities across the U.S.

Limitless Labs, which acts as the focal point for all her philanthropic endeavors, seeks to uplift, educate, and extend crucial resources to communities that often lack access to them.

The Bronx, where Jennifer grew up, stands as a testament to these underserved areas.

The organization's mission resonates deeply, emphasizing youth empowerment, civic engagement, and bolstering women's confidence to lead limitless lives.

© James Devaney Jennifer grew up in the Bronx

The organization envisions a world where every entrepreneur, irrespective of their gender, race, or income, can access fair and affordable financial services. This vision aims to foster economic growth and mobility.

Since its inception in 2008, Grameen America has touched the lives of over 150,000 women in 23 U.S. cities, disbursed a staggering $2.6 billion in loans, and played a pivotal role in creating and sustaining 157,000 jobs.

As the National Ambassador, Jennifer's role is more than just a title. She will be the driving force behind motivating and inspiring Latina businesswomen, helping them navigate their way to financial independence through the Grameen America microloan program.

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez spoke of her success

Jennifer is committed to mentoring these business owners, emphasizing the value of credit, asset-building, and the establishment of a robust savings program. This partnership will also amplify Grameen America’s commitment to financial education by prioritizing digital tools and multimedia resources.

Reflecting on success, Jennifer's words resonate with a profound wisdom. She muses: “The distinction between those who achieve greatness and those who comfortably coast through life is persistence.

“If you desire success, if you wish to be extraordinary, the key is to persevere. Every step you take, however small, is progress. That forward momentum is the essence of success.”