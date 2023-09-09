Jennifer Lopez, 54, steals the show in sheer cowgirl outfit

The Let’s Get Loud singer is married to Ben Affleck

A constellation of stars aligned at the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2024 runway show, held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in NYC this past Friday.

Among the luminaries, Jennifer Lopez stood out, channeling her inner cowgirl and joining fellow style mavens Gabrielle Union and Cara Delevingne.

The event, echoing the rustic allure of the Wild West, extended from the clothing themes to the set itself.

Guests were transported into a fashion tableau reminiscent of Lauren's ranch in Colorado, an inspiration reaffirmed by an 'intimate' dinner that followed the runway display.

© David M. Benett/Getty Jennifer Lopez attends the Ralph Lauren SS24 runway show during New York Fashion Week

Jennifer, at 54, only seems to refine her sartorial prowess with time. In the Big Apple's fashion milieu, her recent outings have already captured paparazzi flashes and admiration. But for this event, she elevated her fashion narrative further.

Cloaked in a layered silk gown with unique metallic details, she was the embodiment of elegance and poise.

© David M. Benett/Getty Jennifer recently turned 54 and looks incredible

The gown, provocatively buttoned at the top, unveiled a statement-making chunky silver necklace. Accentuating her silhouette, a brown belt with a grand silver and gold buckle cinched the outfit together.

Over her gown, Jennifer donned a golden-hued jacket detailed with tassels. The jacket, though later shrugged off for photographs, added a touch of sophisticated flamboyance.

© Gotham/Getty Jennifer wears a stunning cowgirl inspired outfit

Complementing her ensemble was a cream clutch - an understated yet chic addition for the evening's essentials.

Every element of Jennifer's look was curated to perfection, from her middle-parted cascading curls to the glinting silver earrings that mirrored her necklace.

Her makeup palette exuded glamour - the smoky eyeshadow adding depth to her eyes, the warm blush highlighting her cheekbones, and a nude matte lip tint culminating the look.

The Ralph Lauren runway isn't unfamiliar territory for Jennifer. She was notably present at the Spring 2023 presentation, accompanied by her husband, Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez wore a double breasted jacket and calf boots

But her recent appearances during the New York Fashion Week, especially at Coach's SS24 collection showcase, reiterated her position as a fashion force.

Starting NYFW with a definitive statement, Jennifer's outfit spotlighted one of the season's pivotal trends.

Having been a Coach ambassador since 2020, Jennifer's ensemble at the Coach event was a testament to her fashion-forward thinking.

Embracing the 'cowgirlcore' trend, she revamped it with an autumnal twist. Dressed in a lush oversized suede jacket, adorned with fringed sleeves, she set a trend.

The jacket, paired with python-print calf-high boots and a metallic Coach Tabby flap bag, is undeniably a style guide for the forthcoming party season.