Dylan Dreyer delivered some challenging news to fans on Wednesday when she revealed her middle son, Ollie, had undergone surgery.

The mom-of-three took a break from hosting duties on Today to take her little boy to hospital where he had his tonsils removed.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Dylan detailed his procedure and while fans were concerned for Ollie, Dylan insisted that they needn't be.

The Today meteorologist shared three photos of her three-year-old son, one of him smiling broadly in a pair of cute hospital scrubs, another of Dylan holding his hand in the back of a car, and the third was a video of him performing a rock song with his brother Calvin.

She explained what had happened in the captioned which read: "My little trooper!! Ollie had his tonsils out this morning and was serenading me by this afternoon! Love you so much buddy!! #petethecat."

Her social media followers immediately began commenting and wrote: "Tomorrow will be rough. Get those popsicles ready," and, "Prayers for easy recovery," while a third added: "Take it easy buddy, you aren’t healed yet."

Many sent praying hand emojis and warned Dylan just how painful the healing process can be.

Dylan and her husband, Brian Fichera, are also parents to Rusty, one, and Calvin, six, and they're often praised for their candid account of parenting three young boys.

© Instagram Dylan and Brian live with their three sons in downtown New York City

Earlier this year, they had another challenging diagnosis, when they discovered their oldest boy child had Celiac Disease - an autoimmune disease in which the ingestion of gluten can damage the small intestine.

Cal had been suffering with "excruciating pain" for a couple of months and they didn't know what was wrong with him.

© Instagram Dylan's oldest was diagnosed with Celiac Disease earlier this year

She chatted to her co-hosts on-air about their journey and Cal was present too, admitting that his symptoms were "sharp pain, every day, not a different pain, always a sharp pain".

Sometimes it got so bad that he had to leave the dinner table because his "belly hurt, and I had to lay on the couch".

© Instagram Dylan is also a mom to Rusty, one

Fortunately, they were given a clear diagnosis by doctors, and with a change of diet (the whole family has gone gluten-free), Cal was able to eat without pain again.

At the time, he revealed that he was feeling "terrific" and a "thousand percent better," with Dylan describing it all as a "huge transition for everyone in the family."

© Instagram Dylan and Brian are getting their parenting down pat

Despite any hardships, Dylan and Brian adore being parents. She told HELLO! in an exclusive interview: "I wish I had started having kids sooner, because I really love everything about kids.

"I never thought I would love it as much as I do. Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."

The number three also holds a special place in both Dylan and Brian's hearts as she explained: "When we decided to have children, I used to always want three. I grew up with two brothers, my husband is one of three. Three just feels right for us now."

