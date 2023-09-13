Today's Dylan Dreyer switches over to new show close to home - and she looks sensational

The NBC meteorologist never stays still for long!

Dylan Dreyer has her hands full with balancing looking after her young family with a busy job on television, and manages to do it with such ease.

What's more, the Today Show star balanced her duties co-hosting the Third Hour, with working on another show close to home.

Dylan - a doting mom-of-three - subbed for Lester Holt on NBC Nightly News Kids Edition.

The talented star looked stylish in a white lace dress as she kept Lester's seat warm, hosting a show her young sons will no doubt have enjoyed watching too.

Dylan is mom to six-year-old Calvin, three-year-old Oliver and one-year-old Rusty, and often shares parenting updates on social media.

The star has had a busy start to the month already, having prepared her two oldest children ahead of going back to school after the summer holidays.

Most recently, Dylan shared a sweet photo featuring all three of her sons, taken on Oliver's first day back at kindergarten.

"Ollie’s turn!! Wishing you a year full of wildness, adventure, and fun in preschool! Let’s do this!! Love you buddy!" she wrote in the caption.

Calvin, meanwhile, had his moment the week before, with Dylan proudly sharing a picture of her smiling son on his first day in 2nd Grade.

"Let’s go 2nd grade!!! My 2nd grade teacher, Mrs. Moroni, was one of my very favorites! I’m so excited to see what this year brings for Calvin. Proud of you buddy!!" she wrote.

Dylan shares her three children with husband Brian Fichera, who too often shares parenting updates on social media. The family are incredibly down-to-earth and Dylan often shares relatable parenting posts on social media.

What's more, Brian recently sparked a parenting debate on Instagram after sharing a tongue-in-cheek photo of their middle son looking unhappy after moving from the dinner table to sitting under the seat, having refused to eat some asparagus.

In the caption, Brian revealed that they had told him he wouldn't be allowed a dessert unless he had some asparagus, which led to a divisive parenting debate.

The cameraman responded with some comical comments about suitable punishments, before Dylan reassured fans that their son was more than okay, and that not only did he eat some asparagus in the end, but that he had ice cream afterwards too.

