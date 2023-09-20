Inside the lives of Bill Gates' children: Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe

In 2021, after 27 years together, Bill and Melinda Gates chose to part ways, closing a significant chapter of their lives.

Yet, one binding legacy remains intact: their three children. Meet Jennifer, 27, Rory, 23, and Phoebe, 21.

The reported reason behind their delayed divorce? Waiting for their youngest, Phoebe, to graduate high school. This dedication to unity was evident when the parents came together for Jennifer's wedding, despite their recent separation.

© Photo: Getty Images Bill and Melinda Gates

Jennifer, 27

Born April 26, 1996, Jennifer Katharine Gates has carved a niche for herself in the equestrian world. With over half a million followers on Instagram, she describes herself as an "equestrian, newlywed, bookworm".

An alumnus of Stanford University, she pursued human biology before obtaining a master's in public health from Columbia University.

© Icon Sportswire Jennifer Gates comes in first place during the $15,000 High A/O 1.45M Jumper Classic

Love graced Jennifer's life when she met fellow equestrian Nayel Nassar. After a romantic proposal in January 2020, they exchanged vows on October 16, 2021.

The union was all the more poignant as both Bill and Melinda attended, supporting their daughter wholeheartedly.

Jennifer's grace under the public eye was evident when she spoke about her parents' split in May 2021, requesting respect and privacy during a "challenging" period.

On a brighter note, Jennifer announced her pregnancy on Thanksgiving, with her baby being Bill and Melinda's first grandchild. By March 5, 2023, the world was introduced to the couple's baby, solidifying their love story.

Rory, 23

Rory John Gates, born May 23, 1999, showcased impressive academic prowess, earning a double major and a master's from the University of Chicago within four years. Jennifer's Instagram captures moments from his graduation, a testament to the close-knit Gates siblings.

Rory with his two sisters

Melinda's essay for TIME in 2017 paints Rory as compassionate, curious, and intelligent. More significantly, Rory's feminist stance is something she's deeply proud of, emphasizing his understanding of gender equality and its importance.

Phoebe, 21

The youngest Gates, Phoebe Adele, born September 14, 2002, embarked on her academic journey at Stanford University post her 2021 high school graduation.

As the Gates' announced their divorce, Phoebe's public appearances with her father, including at the TIME100 Gala, signified their close bond.

Her pursuits are vast. From discussing socio-political issues, as evidenced by her vocal stance on the Roe v. Wade decision in 2022, to fashion — having completed an internship at British Vogue. Phoebe's vibrant energy is evident in her Instagram posts, including one where she humorously considers dressing up as her mother.

© Udo Salters Melinda Gates and Phoebe Gates during the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Show

Bill’s shared love of reading with Phoebe is touching. They both appreciate John Green, with Bill recalling Phoebe's admiration for the author in an Instagram post. Phoebe's social media presence also extends to TikTok, allowing her a platform to address misconceptions about her family and shine a light on causes close to her heart.

On her 21st birthday, Phoebe received heartfelt advice from Melinda, reminding her to remain true to herself. Bill's touching tribute on Instagram, expressing pride in his "little girl", reflects the deep bond he shares with his youngest.

The Gates legacy

While Bill's staggering wealth, placing him fourth globally in Forbes' 2022 list, is significant, he’s made it clear that his children will inherit only a fraction. He believes it'd be a mistake to pass on all his fortune, preferring to direct most of it towards philanthropy, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.