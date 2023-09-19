Rihanna debuts baby boy Riot Rose in internet-breaking first-ever family photos with A$AP Rocky and RZA

The "We Found Love" singer confirmed earlier this month that she had indeed welcomed a second baby boy with the rapper

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky enjoyed a rare family day out, and we're all the better for it, since it gave the world its first introduction to her newborn baby boy.

The singer, 35, and the rapper, 34, took their son RZA, now one, and their baby Riot Rose, who is now a little over a month old, for a stroll.

The foursome, who dressed casually in combinations of denim and chains, posed for photos, with A$AP (real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers) holding Riot, who was dressed in a pink set.

Photographer Miles Diggs shared the snaps of the family on Instagram, writing: "It's a FAMILY thing. Welcome to the World Riot Rose."

Rihanna herself commented on the photo: "The Mayers Boyz," shutting down fan speculation in the comments that Riot might be a girl due to his outfit.

In a conversation with Vogue earlier this month, she spoke about her Fenty x PUMA brand collaboration, and marketed it as a comeback of sorts.

In the interview, she also took the opportunity to gush over her two children, and confirmed for the first time that she had, indeed, given birth to another boy. "This time around, we expanded our creations to kids, 'cause I selfishly want my boys in everything their dad and I wear or design."

She added: "It's a bit of a family reunion. Coming back to Puma as a mom, in a new space, allowed for new perspectives and ideas."

It was first revealed on August 21st that Rihanna and rapper A$AP had privately welcomed their second son early in August, with his name beginning with an "R" just like his older brother and parents.

The "Diamonds" hitmaker confirmed that she and the rapper were expecting their second child with her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance this February, where she revealed her baby bump. This was further solidified by her interview with British Vogue released days later.

Of her new life as a mom, she gushed: "Oh, my God, it's legendary. It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever.

© Instagram Rihanna and A$AP with their older son RZA

"You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…Because it doesn't matter."

In an earlier conversation with E! Online, Rihanna confessed that as a mother herself, she realized how much she was turning into her own mom.

© Instagram The couple are now the proud parents of two baby boys

"It is weird," she stated. "Even the little things that annoy me about her, I do it. I literally make all of the same faces. I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way."

