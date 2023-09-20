Amy Robach’s daughter Ava shares rare photo with mom’s ex GMA co-star

A recent post on Amy Robach's eldest daughter Ava's Instagram has caught the attention of many, as she shared a touching throwback picture, offering a window into her past.

The photograph captures a special moment from a birthday celebration, and the person of honor is none other than Sara Haines, her mother Amy's former co-star from Good Morning America.

In the picture, a beaming Sara is seen embracing both of Amy's daughters, Ava and Annalise.

The sisters, donning endearing princess-inspired dresses, sport wide, cheerful smiles. Their outfits are complemented by a light blue ribbon they're holding. Adding to the celebratory feel, a three-tiered birthday cake beautifully decorates the background.

Ava, now 21, captioned this reminiscent photo with a heartfelt: "Happy Birthday, Sara," tagging Sara and accompanying the message with three red heart emojis.

Sara was quick to express her affection as she reposted the picture, tagging both sisters and exclaiming, "[Oh my God]. My baby girls! Love you Ava and Annalise."

The professional trajectory of Sara and Ava's mother Amy has been one filled with notable shifts. Sara, once Amy's colleague at Good Morning America, has since transitioned to The View.

Amy's tenure at the morning show was brought to an unexpected end after news emerged about her undisclosed relationship with co-host TJ Holmes. TJ faced a similar fate.

Ava's recent post isn't the only nostalgic throwback she's shared. She previously took her followers down memory lane by posting an image from Amy's first wedding.

Amy, who is currently 50, exchanged vows with her first husband, Tim McIntosh, in a picturesque 1996 ceremony.

The couple welcomed Ava in 2002, and their family expanded further with the arrival of their second child in 2006. However, their journey as a couple concluded in 2008. Two years later, Amy found love again and tied the knot with actor Andrew Shue.

The throwback photo showcased a quintessential 90's wedding. Amy looked stunning in a white dress adorned with mesh sleeves and a chest bow.

Complementing her outfit was a matching headband. Standing beside her was Tim, dapper in a black suit, together preparing to cut their four-tiered white cake adorned with pink flower arrangements. The photograph radiated the happiness and joy of the day.

Memories seem to be a recurring theme in the family, as Amy herself indulged in sharing a radiant selfie with Ava. Interestingly, the post came after Amy seemingly didn't make the guest list for former co-star Robin Roberts' wedding.

The snub, however, didn't dampen their spirits. In the shared picture, both mother and daughter are leaning into the camera, their curly hair – blonde for Amy and brunette for Ava – cascading down. Their infectious, wide smiles reflect their joy and bond. Amy lovingly captioned this candid moment: "Curl power."