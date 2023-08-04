Sarah Michelle Gellar shares rare family pictures of son and daughter after 'perfect' vacation

Sarah Michelle Gellar has been spending time in Italy with her family, and gave fans a rare look into the close bond she has with her daughter and son in a series of gorgeous holiday snaps.

Joined by husband Freddie Prinze Jr, the family of four vacationed with friends and Sarah took to social media to share a 90 second long reel of highlights set to an Italian version of Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect'. In several pictures the family appeared to have enjoyed a day out on the lake, with daughter Charlotte, 13 rocking a Barbie pink bikini alongside her mom, who wore a plunging black swimsuit with long sleeves as the two starfish jumped backwards off the boat.

© Instagram Sarah shared a series of family pictures

Other snaps showed the four on a hike with several dogs, with Sarah keeping cool in an oversized rattan hat and Freddie rocking a mint green tee and contrasting baseball cap.

They visited Florence on their trip, and the former Buffy actress and her family got all dressed up for a special night out, with Sarah rocking a black mini dress with one-shoulder detailing paired with a chain strap handbag, while teen Charlotte, who will turn 14 on September 19, wore a blush satin mini dress with long sleeves.

"La mia famiglia a Firenze Italia," Sarah captioned the snap.

Sarah and Freddie took their family to Italy

The reel featured many selfies taken with Freddie, whom she married in 2002, and one snap was a repeat of a grid post she had previously shared with fans as the 46-year-old was seen enjoying the vascular baths at the Terme di Saturnia five-star resort in Tuscany – also known as one of the best-ranking spas in the world.

In the snap Sarah wore a gorgeous black swimsuit with a ruffle shoulder and ruched detailing, along with a simple pair of statement square-shaped shades in a tortoiseshell print.

The Terme di Saturnia is based on a volcanic crater from which sulfurous waters flow. According to the resort's website, the water is "enriched with plenty of minerals, making them extremely beneficial. Among their many curative properties, the waters are said to reduce blood pressure, reduce tension on the cardio-circulatory and respiratory systems, and exfoliate the skin and increase pulmonary ventilation."

Sarah and Freddie met while filming I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997, but did not begin dating until 2000, three years later.

© Getty The couple married in 2002 and share a daughter, Charlotte, and son Rocky

They tied the knot in 2002 and welcomed Charlotte in 2009; Sarah gave birth to ten-year-old son Rocky on September 20 2012.

The parents of two have continued to work together, including playing love interests Daphne and Fred in cult favorite Scooby-Doo and the sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.