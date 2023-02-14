Sarah Michelle Gellar shares major news that fans have been waiting for The actress made her TV return with Wolf Pack recently

Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared some big news with her fans regarding her brand-new series that many have been waiting for.

Taking to social media, the actress, who is perhaps best known for her iconic role in the hit show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, announced that her new show, Wolf Pack, will be available to stream in France and Italy. Not sure what the show's about? Check out the video below to see the official trailer...

WATCH: Wolf Pack starring Sarah Michelle Gellar on Paramount+

Loading the player...

Sarah took to her Instagram Stories to share the official poster of Wolf Pack along with a caption that gave a shout-out to her overseas fans who were eager to watch. "You guys made it known, and we heard! France and Italy, I hope you're ready for it," she wrote, adding: "Wolf Pack premieres for you on February 23 on Paramount+. #WolfPackSeries."

The news will no doubt be well received by Sarah's fans across the globe who have been dying to watch since episode one had its US premiere on Paramount+ at the end of January.

Sarah shared the news on Instagram

Wolf Pack marks Sarah's big return to a major TV show after her acting hiatus. Fans adore the star for her strong leading roles in fantasy dramas like Buffy, so her new character in the supernatural teen drama is a welcome hint of nostalgia for her fans.

The new series tells the story of two teens whose lives suddenly change forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature.

Sarah Michelle Gellar in new series Wolf Pack

In the series, which also stars Armani Jackson and Bella Shepard, the Cruel Intentions actress plays the role of Kristen Ramsey, a "highly-regarding expert in her field" who is drafted in to help catch the teen arsonist who started the wildfire that changed everything.

Those who have already watched the series so far have been sharing high praise on social media. One person tweeted: "The new #WolfPack episode was so good… and it had way more of Sarah Michelle Gellar than the other two. Y’all need to tap in."

A second said: "I am really enjoying #WolfPack so far, and it feels so good to see Sarah Michelle Gellar back on [TV] I'm still narked the Cruel Intentions series never made it past the pilot."

