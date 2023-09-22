Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have been married for five years this October

Princess Eugenie is making a return to the public spotlight, following her dazzling red carpet appearance at the Vogue World event in London earlier this month.

The 33-year-old, who is mum to August, two, and four-month-old Ernest, has also shared some exciting news in her latest appearance on social media.

Eugenie co-founded The Anti-Slavery Collective with best friend Julia de Boinville in 2017.

And in April 2022, the pair launched their own podcast series, Floodlight, which looks to raise awareness of modern slavery and explores how we can combat it.

In an Instagram Stories video, Eugenie and Julia revealed that their audio series will be back for a second season on 18 October, which falls on the same day as Anti-Slavery Day.

In the first series, the friends chatted with actress Dame Emma Thompson, but on Friday, Eugenie revealed that they will be joined by another high-profile guest. Find out who in the clip below…

WATCH: Princess Eugenie reveals special guest on season two of podcast

Before her red carpet appearance earlier this month, Eugenie also enjoyed a trip to the Kenyan island of Lamu with Julia and German model and influencer, Caroline Daur.

In the candid snaps, the Princess could be seen enjoying dinner on board a boat and in another, she beamed for a selfie with Caroline.

© Instagram / @carodaur Eugenie enjoys dinner with friends in Lamu, Kenya

It's not known if she was joined on the trip by her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their two children.

Eugenie and Jack will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary on 12 October, having tied the knot in a beautiful autumnal ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor in 2018.

© Instagram / @carodaur Caroline posted a selfie with Eugenie

Just weeks before giving birth to her second child, Eugenie joined King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation celebrations.

© Getty Eugenie and Jack on their wedding day

Eugenie and Jack were among the guests in the congregation at Westminster Abbey on 6 May, with the Princess dressing her baby bump in an elegant navy blue Fendi ensemble.

She and her older sister, Princess Beatrice, also joined locals at a street party as well as attending the coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

There were celebrations for Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, earlier this week as they marked their daughter Sienna's second birthday.

