Princess Eugenie's trip to Kenya revealed - before wowing on the red carpet

Princess Eugenie attended the Vogue World event in London last week

Princess Eugenie made her first public appearance last week since welcoming second son Ernest in May – walking the red carpet at the star-studded Vogue World event in London.

But before her glamorous night out with her sister Princess Beatrice and brother-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Eugenie enjoyed an end of summer trip on the small Kenyan island of Lamu.

Snaps shared by German model and influencer, Caroline Daur, show the royal looking relaxed as she joined a group of friends on board a boat for a dinner party.

Eugenie could be seen wearing a black strappy outfit with round sunglasses, and her brunette locks styled into a top knot.

She was also joined by best friend and fellow co-founder of the Anti-Slavery Collective, Julia de Boinville.

In another black and white image uploaded by Caroline, Eugenie beams at the camera. The royal mum-of-two looked gorgeous in a sleeveless ensemble with her hair styled in loose waves.

She also sported a circular necklace, which appeared to be personalised.

It's not known if Eugenie was joined by her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and the couple's sons, August, two, and three-month-old Ernest, on her trip.

© Instagram / @carodaur Eugenie enjoys dinner with friends in Lamu, Kenya

Lamu Old Town was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2001.

Princess Eugenie is a passionate advocate for environmental issues and ocean conservation and last year she attended the United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon.

And in June, just days after the birth of baby Ernest, she launched her Ocean Advocate mini-series, where she spoke with experts about why we should "protect the ocean and how vital it is that we do so".

© Instagram / @carodaur Caroline posted a selfie with Eugenie

The Princess also exclusively invited HELLO! in April to join her at the Solent Seascape Project in Portsmouth, in her role as ambassador for the Blue Marine Foundation.

Eugenie did not share details about her trip to Kenya on her personal Instagram account.

Last Thursday, she made a stunning appearance at the Vogue World event, wearing a green satin dress by Fendi with glittery heels and sparkling statement earrings.

© Getty Eugenie with Beatrice and Edoardo at the Vogue World event

She also posted a sweet car selfie with sister Beatrice as they made their way to the event.

It marked Eugenie's first public appearance since attending her uncle King Charles's coronation weekend in May.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Eugenie shared a car selfie with sister Beatrice

The princess attended the ceremony at Westminster Abbey with husband Jack, as well as the coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

The couple, who will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary next month welcomed their eldest son, August, in February 2021, followed by baby Ernest back in May.

