Beyonce confuses fans in childhood video with uncanny resemblance to daughter Blue Ivy

The Heated singer really said 'copy and paste' when it came to her firstborn with husband Jay-Z

An unearthed video of Beyonce singing as a child is doing the rounds on TikTok – and fans have been blown away by the budding superstar's resemblance to her daughter Blue Ivy, 11.

The original clip sees the Heated singer, who has just celebrated her 42nd birthday in style, watching a home video of herself performing. Clearly born for the stage, the talented youngster claps her hands and sings along to the music, however, fans mistakenly thought they were watching a video of Beyonce reacting to her daughter Blue.

© YouTube Copy and paste! A childhood video of Beyonce performing had fans thinking they were watching a clip of Blue Ivy instead

Mass confusion was sparked, with people unable to believe the little girl in the video wasn't Blue – and the debate is still ongoing as the video continues to go viral.

"No this is Blue Ivy, not Beyonce," one fan confidently said to a repost by TikTok user Elaine, before being proven wrong. "Omg I actually thought that was Blue," another incredulous app user commented, while a third penned: "I always thought Blue looked like her dad but seeing this changed my mind".

© Instagram Blue Ivy has wowed fans with her energy and confidence while performing on her mother's Renaissance World Tour

Not only do Beyonce and Blue look remarkably similar at the same age, but the young girl is clearly following in her mother's showbiz footsteps.

The pre-teen has joined the former Destiny's Child star onstage during her Renaissance world tour, impressing the crowd night after night with her impeccably executed dance moves and impressive confidence.

Blue last took to the stage during Beyonce's SoFi Stadium gig in Inglewood, California, which so happened to be held on her mother's 42nd birthday.

She was center stage in an eye-catching, shiny silver ensemble, and it was undeniable to see how much her stage presence and confidence have grown over the last few months on the road.

© Instagram Blue is a total superstar with dance moves to match her talented mom

Beyoncé's birthday celebration was a star-studded affair, with A-list guests including Kim and Khloé Kardashian alongside their momager Kris Jenner and younger sister Kylie Jenner.

Extending her gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support, Beyonce told the crowd: "My soul is full. I’m so thankful, I’m trying not to cry. I’m thankful to be alive. I’m thankful to be on stage. I’m thankful to look out and see your faces."

© Getty Jay Z and Beyonce also share twins Rumi and Sir, five

She also expressed thanks to her parents Tina and Matthew Knowles and her husband Jay-Z for always believing in her.

Power couple Bey and Jay are also parents to twins Rumi and Sir, five.

