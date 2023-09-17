Beyoncé's family share proud Blue Ivy update that sparks mass reaction from fans

The oldest daughter of Bey and Jay-Z is dancing on her mom's Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé's mini-me daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 11, is killing it on her mom's Renaissance Tour, and has gained a new fanbase as a result of her impressive dance moves.

The pre-teen is growing in confidence by the day as she continues to appear in act four of the show, titled Opulence, where she dances to My Power and Black Parade alongside the rest of Bey's dancers.

And during her latest appearance in Seattle on Friday, Blue well and truly stole the show as her confidence shone like never before, something a lot of fans picked up on, not least her proud family.

Her grandmother, Tina Knowles, took to Instagram to share footage of her granddaughter and daughter dancing in synch to a mash-up of My Power, both co-ordinating in fashion-forward red outfits.

"Seattle Blue killing it," she simply wrote in the caption.

"I enjoyed the show! We all got emotional when we saw Blue killin it," one fans wrote in the comments section, while another wrote: "Every time she shows up on my feed doing her thing on tour, i have to watch! Lol It's been amazing to see how her confidence has grown throughout this tour. Blue is a STAR!!"

A third added: "She did soo good last night!"

Blue Ivy made her debut appearance on her mom's back in May while in Paris, and her confidence just keeps growing.

© Instagram/Beyoncé Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy Carter backstage during the "Renaissance World Tour"

It's safe to say that Beyoncé is just as proud as Tina when it comes to Blue's dance abilities and natural stage presence, and the Lemonade hitmaker shared a heartfelt tribute in honor of her firstborn following their first show together.

Taking to Instagram, the Grammy-winning artist wrote: "My beautiful first born. I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

© Instagram Blue Ivy steals the show at her mom's concert

Meanwhile, Tina, 69, praised Blue while chatting to People back in July, where she also touched upon the fact that her 11-year-old granddaughter was able to dance effortlessly on stage in heels.

"Well, this is a heels family. You're trained early to walk in heels," she told the outlet. "But yeah, she's having the time of her life, and I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard."

© Instagram/Beyonce Blue Ivy is her mom's mini-me

She added: "She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better. So I'm the proud grandma, always."

When asked whether her granddaughter's confidence had seen a boost since joining the tour, she joked: "Oh, to the sky, to the sky. Yes."

© Kevin Mazur Blue Ivy has been dancing with her mom on tour since May

As well as Blue, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are also parents to six-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir. Rumi has been spotted supporting her big sister in the crowds on a number of occasions over the past few months.

In one cute clip posted by a fan on social media, the little girl was seen holding up a sign that declared: "We Love You Blue!"

