Travis Barker's rarely seen kids amid Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy scare

The Blink-182 drummer is expecting his first child with wife Kourtney

TV star Kourtney Kardashian and drummer Travis Barker are expecting their first child together and the couple recently spoke of their scare at Kourtney undergoing emergency fetal surgery.

Fortunately all is well, with Kourtney thanking medical staff on her Instagram page: "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life."

Her fiancé had rushed to her side, postponing several concerts with his band Blink-182.

Travis and Kourtney's baby will be the sixth child to join their family.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star is already mum to Mason, Penelope and Reign from her relationship with Scott Disick, while Travis shares two children with his second wife Shanna Moakler.

Find out more about Travis' kids below…

Travis Barker's marriage to Shanna Moakler

Travis was married to Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. Prior to this, he was married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002.

Shanna is a model, actress and reality star: she won the 1995 Miss New York USA pageant and placed as the first runner-up at Miss USA 1995.

© Getty Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker in 2007

In her TV career, she starred in the TV series Pacific Blue and as herself in Meet the Barkers, with her then husband Travis. She's also appeared in the reality show Hollywood Exes.

She previously told told Page Six about Travis' marriage to Kourtney: "I have my own personal reasons for not liking the Kardashians, which I won't get into, but as long as he's happy [and] as long as they are good to my kids, that's all I care about."

Travis Barker's son Landon

Landon Barker, 19, is already making a name for himself as a musician and social media star, plus he's thought to be dating TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

© Photo: Getty Images Travis with his son Landon

Travis and Landon have a close relationship, with the famous dad even appearing on his son's TikTok page – Landon has 5.3m followers by the way.

With his music career, Landon performs as OTG Landon and has already released his own singles: Don't Need Her in 2018 and his collab with Machine Gun Kelly, Die in California. Oh, and he also launched his own collection with boohooMAN in 2022.

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama

Alabama Barker, 17, is following a similar path to her older brother.

© Getty Images Travis' daughter Alabama Barker

She has 4m followers on TikTok and is also in the music business. Her debut single Our House came out in 2017, having honed her musical talents with the help of her star dad. She's also an ambassador for the clothing brand PrettyLittleThing.

Alabama, who is close to her stepmother Kourtney, recently revealed that she suffers from an autoimmune disease and "thyroid problem" as she defended herself against unflattering paparazzi photos.

© Getty Alabama Barker, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker,

An interesting fact is that Travis named his daughter after the character Alabama Whitman from his favourite movie, True Romance.