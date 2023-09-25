Janette Manrara twins with baby Lyra in precious new video

The It Takes Two presenter is married to Aljaz Skorjanec

Strictly star Janette Manrara is currently on cloud nine with her baby daughter Lyra, and on Monday, the mother-daughter duo enjoyed a precious twinning moment.

In a clip shared to Janette's Instagram Stories, the mother-of-one, 39, could be seen sweetly cooing over her bundle of joy from the comfort of their new Cheshire home.

WATCH: Janette Manrara reveals postpartum body after welcoming baby Lyra

And whether intentionally or not, the It Takes Two presenter could be seen wearing stripes just like her baby daughter.

Embracing the timeless nautical trend, Janette glowed in a gorgeous knitted white jumper emblazoned with navy stripes. She wore her glossy chocolate locks down loose and finished off her autumnal get-up with a splash of berry-hued lipstick.

© Instagram Janette twinned with her baby daughter

Little Lyra, meanwhile, melted hearts in a white sleepsuit covered in colourful red and blue stripes. She looked adorable as she appeared to gaze at her doting mother. Too sweet!

"I'm going to miss you. Yeah… I'll come for a cuddle tonight, what do you reckon?" Janette sweetly said to her daughter.

"Yeah! So mummy's going to come back home tonight for a cuddle. Is that okay? What do you think? I love you."

© Instagram The doting mother welcomed Lyra in July

In her caption, she added: "Cuddles and giggles before heading off to work. Cannot wait for more when I get back tonight," followed by a white heart emoji and a teary face.

Janette shares Lyra with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec. The lovebirds, who wed in 2017, welcomed their daughter into the world back in July.

© Getty The couple tied the knot in 2017

And since Lyra's arrival, the first-time parents have been wrapped up in a precious baby bubble. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! magazine, Janette shared a glimpse inside her bond with her daughter.

"That love is so deep; nothing else compares," she revealed. "You can see she's learning and developing. She recognises our faces and our voices, and that connection is just incredible.

"She's the most amazing baby. She's really [content] and only cries if she's hungry or needs a nappy change."

© Getty The Miami-born dancer is best known for her presenting role on It Takes Two

Doting dad Aljaz went on to say: "Every single day is a pinch-yourself moment. Of course it's very demanding, but the beautiful moments make all the sleepless nights worth it, like when I see her happy and smiling and I'm looking at her with such excitement and anticipation to see what she's going to do next."

The couple, who relocated to Cheshire in February, have since created a beautiful nursery for their tiny tot in their gorgeous family home.

Her adorable room is a calm oasis complete with subtle Disney touches, a polka-dot feature wall, stuffed animals and Mickey and Minnie prints.

And for a few personal touches, Janette and Aljaz have spruced up baby Lyra's room with a selection of touching gifts from family and friends.

Musing on the transformation, Janette said: "I really wanted it to feel like a calm space, not overwhelming and loud, because the baby is going to sleep there and we're about to enter this mad chapter of our lives, so I went for natural, neutral colours like beige and grey."