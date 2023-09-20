Tour inside Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec's Disney-themed nursery for baby Lyra

Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec are settling into life as a family of three after welcoming their daughter Lyra on 28 July.

The new parents left London’s Portland Hospital and headed home to Cheshire, where they have an adorable Disney-themed nursery. The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, 33, and the Strictly: It Takes Two host, 39, gave HELLO! an exclusive tour inside Lyra's beautiful room ahead of her birth, and they shared another peek as the newborn joined them for her very first photoshoot.

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz welcomed their daughter in July

Adorable little Lyra sported a bow in her hair as she cuddled up to her mother in the "calm space" which deliberately features a neutral colour scheme. Take a look...

See inside Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec's baby's nursery:

© Nicky Johnston Lyra joined her mother in her nursery for her first photoshoot

The couple’s interior designers put their finishing touches to the beautiful room shortly before Lyra's birth, and the former Strictly Come Dancing professionals couldn’t be happier with the results. Although she’s a huge Disney fan, Janette, 39, says she resisted going over the top with the theme and asked designers Carly and Derry, from Cheshire-based company Dove Interiors, for a more subtle look.

“I really wanted it to feel like a calm space, not overwhelming and loud, because the baby is going to sleep there and we’re about to enter this mad chapter of our lives, so I went for natural, neutral colours like beige and grey,” she tells us.

"Obviously, I'm a Disney fan but I didn’t want the room to feel overwhelming, so the ladies from Dove Interiors have found ways of implementing Disney into the nursery without overtaking the whole space and making it feel like it's too much. But there are hints of Disney throughout.”

Janette and Aljaz showed HELLO! around their baby's nursery ahead of their due date

The centrepiece of the room is a grey Disney wall clock depicting the Magic Kingdom and various characters. “A fan of ours gave it to us as a gift years ago and it is such a beautiful piece,” says Janette.

They have bought lots of cute teddies

“It has all the Disney characters on it and every hour when it chimes they move. It is kind of where we started with the nursery and because it's grey and has the Disney characters on it, that kind of bled into what the rest of the nursery feels like.”

They have included touches of Disney to their nursery

While the beige, textured blackout curtains and neutral tone soft toys continue the calm theme, a dotted feature wall behind the baby’s cot, with portraits of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, add a touch of fun. “The little black dots represent the Disney characterisation without being overwhelming,” says Janette.

“We’ve also got lots of books and lots of really lovely gifts from friends and family and lots of beautiful little stuffed animals. It’s calm with a bit of Disney magic mixed in.” The couple relocated to Cheshire earlier this year, swapping their two-bedroom flat in London for a four-bedroom house surrounded by fields.

