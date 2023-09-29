Janette Manrara melts hearts with milestone photos of baby Lyra

This year's Strictly contestants had reason to celebrate last week after the first live show of the new series took place, but former pro Janette Manrara had her own reason to feel jubilant.

Thursday saw the It Takes Two star celebrate two months since the arrival of her and her husband Aljaž Škorjanec's daughter, Lyra Rose, marking the memorable milestone with a series of adorable photos of their daughter.

Janette didn't initially mention that it was two months since their baby's arrival, instead revealing that Lyra Rose had visited her at work. The star posted a photo of herself cuddling her baby, who was wearing a personalised woolly cardigan.

© Instagram Baby Lyra visited Janette Manrara at work

"I had a very special visitor at work today!" Janette captioned the photo, with fans in love with the snap. "Aww lovely pic Janette," one wrote, while another added: "How cute is Lyra? Wow, melts your heart."

With such excitement around the photo, you can imagine how thrilled fans were when Janette treated her followers to a second photo just hours later.

The snap showed Janette and Lyra gazing at a wall hanging that said: "Dream a little dream of me," simply captioned: "Two months."

"Adorable. So full of love and happiness," one fan wrote, and another praised: "I love this photo," and former Strictly star Helen Skelton left three red hearts in support.

© Instagram Janette Manrara celebrated two months since Lyra arrived

It's not just baby Lyra that Janette's fans love to see, though. They were also thrilled to have Janette back on their screens as part of the Strictly It Takes Two team, impressed at her speedy return to work since the birth of her baby.

Janette posted a video of herself in the makeup chair, having her face painted to ahead of filming, clutching Lyra to her chest, proving she's the ultimate multi-tasker.

"Always great to see you on TV," one follower praised, while another added: "Wonderful to see you back on the couch, you look amazing."

Another wrote: "My queen is back!" and: "How do you look this amazing with a wee one??! I’ve aged 50 years."

It's an extra special series for Janette, as not only is it her first as a mother, it's the first time she's presented the show solo, after the departure of Rylan Clark. Luckily, her adoring followers were there to send their support around the milestone.

"You looked gorgeous, Amazing first solo show!!!" and: "You did brilliantly, as usual."

We can't wait to see the next episode – and we're equally excited for the next updates on Lyra!

