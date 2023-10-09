Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria make rare red carpet appearance with their seven children

The Hamptons International Film Festival's Chairman's Reception recently witnessed a grand family entrance that caught everyone's attention.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin attended the 2023 event with their whole brood in tow. This marked the first time the pair made a public appearance with all seven of their children: Carmen, 10, Rafael, eight, Leonardo, seven, Romeo, five, Eduardo, three, Lucia, two and baby Ilaria, who's just 12 months old.

Alec's sartorial choice for the evening was a plaid shirt, which Romeo playfully matched. The beautiful Hilaria, along with Rafael and Leonardo, opted for classic black tops.

Little Eduardo added a touch of superhero flair with his Spider-Man ensemble. Carmen, the eldest daughter, exhibited youthful charm in a light blue top paired with matching cropped jeans, a cream sweater, and stylish black boots.

© Sonia Moskowitz Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin and their children (L-R) Ilaria Baldwin, Eduardo Baldwin, Leonardo Baldwin, Maria Lucia Baldwin, Romeo Baldwin, Rafael Baldwin and Carmen Baldwin

Lucia donned a patterned white dress, and the youngest, Ilaria, looked adorable in a dark denim outfit.

Alec, besides his seven children with Hilaria, is also the father to Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The couple's recent public appearance invoked memories of a heartfelt Instagram post shared by Hilaria a year prior, soon after Ilaria's birth.

© Jamie McCarthy Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the 2023 PEN America Literary Gala

Capturing a candid moment with all seven children, she wrote, "Our first photo with the smallest Baldwins! What a Baldwinito dream team," adding a loving shoutout, "Ireland, you are missed and loved."

This year also saw Alec transitioning into the role of a grandfather. Ireland welcomed her first child, a daughter named Holland, with musician RAC.

© MEGA Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are seen trick-or-treating with their children

On the occasion of their 11th wedding anniversary in June, the couple, married since 2012, humorously teased the idea of adding to their large family.

Hilaria, reflecting on their time before children, shared a picture from the set of "30 Rock," where Alec starred as Jack Donaghy.

She playfully captioned it, "Pre kids I would visit you on 30 rock... You had no pants... then we had 7 kids. Well, here's to 11 more… years… maybe kids too… definitely cats.” Alec, joining in on the fun, responded, “18 kids? That’s not a baseball team. That’s a baseball game!!!”'

© Jason Mendez Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin and their children (L-R) Rafael Baldwin, Eduardo Baldwin, Leonardo Baldwin, Romeo Baldwin, Lucia Baldwin and Carmen Baldwin

However, the past year has not been all celebrations for Alec. The acclaimed actor faced significant legal challenges due to the tragic shooting incident on the set of the film Rust, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Alec was charged with involuntary manslaughter when a prop gun he was using fired a real bullet. In April, he was exonerated from the charges related to the devastating event.

Following the announcement of his legal clearance, Alec took to social media to express his heartfelt gratitude towards Hilaria for her unwavering support during the trying times.

He shared a tender moment of the couple dining, captioning it: "I owe everything I have to this woman,” while also expressing gratitude to his lawyer, adding, "(and to you, Luke)."