Carrie Underwood celebrates family first with cute updates

As a hugely successful country music star, Carrie Underwood is on the road a lot, so when she gets the chance to spend time at home with her husband Mike Fisher, and their sons Isaiah, eight, and Jacob, four, she makes the most of it.

Sunday evening saw the American Idol singer relish in family time as they celebrated a special 'first', with Carrie sharing an insight into their perfect evening together, which saw them make pizzas as a family.

Alongside a photo of their pizza dough, Carrie wrote: "First Fisher family pizza night!" before sharing a photo of the toppings for the creations, all grown in their garden at home.

© Instagram Carrie Underwood and her husband made pizzas for the first time

Next up, Carrie posted a photo of their pizzas cooking, before sharing her pride at their first attempt at sourdough pizzas, captioning a photo of their tasty meal: "Pretty darn good for our first try!"

The family also enjoyed an open fire, with Carrie posting a photo of a log ablaze, commenting: "Perfect weather for a fire."

We're so happy to see the Fisher family enjoying their outdoor space, which they've been working on for many months to make it the perfect spot for family time. Carrie gave her loyal fans an insight into her garden earlier in the weekend, too.

© Instagram Carrie Underwood is growing herbs and vegetables in her garden

Back in June, the 40-year-old revealed she had asked for a landscaping company to help transform her palatial greenhouse into somewhere where she could grow her own fruits and vegetables – and judging by her pizza toppings, the star got her wish!

© Instagram Carrie Underwood was pleased with her pizza-making efforts

As well as vegetables and herbs, Carrie also has a beautiful orchard on her land, with trees growing apples and peaches.

© Instagram Carrie Underwood has a firepit in her garden

There are also shrubs for blueberries and blackberries, with Carrie describing her garden as her "happy place".

Alongside a video of her garden, Carrie wrote: "My garden is one of my happy places…when I'm getting my hands dirty it's my time for thought and reflection. Enjoy a little taste of calm…from my #Garden to yours."

LOOK: Carrie Underwood's transformation: before and after photos

It's no surprise that Carrie finds gardening to be calming, as the activity has been proven to be fantastic for easing anxiety and stress thanks to bacteria found in soil which creates a reaction in the body that produces the happy hormone serotonin.

"Gardening offers many opportunities to engage in activities which can redirect our mental focus away from anxiety-inducing stimuli and negative thoughts," writes gardening expert Claire Stares on the healing nature of gardening. "Rhythmic, repetitive motions have a meditative effect, calming the brain.

Carrie Underwood shared a photo of her garden - and it's bigger than ever!

"Tasks such as mowing the lawn, raking leaves, digging, seed sowing and weeding can soothe the sympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for triggering the body’s fight-or-flight response and, when overactive, can cause anxiety, panic attacks and insomnia," Clare added.

We're glad Carrie has a wholesome way to wind down from her time on the road and we can't wait to see the next pizzas she whips up.

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub