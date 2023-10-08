Carrie Underwood's Tennessee mega mansion is getting a new transformation outside - see photo

Carrie Underwood has a beautiful farmhouse in Franklin, Tennessee, where she loves spending time when she's not on the road touring.

The award-winning country star is often sharing glimpses inside the property and outside it too - and it's safe to see why she likes it there so much.

Most recently, the American Idol alum took to Instagram to post a picture of her huge garden, as she prepares to spruce it up even more.

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood gives fans a tour of her impressive garden

The never-ending outdoor space looked bigger than ever as she highlighted some new gardening products purchased. "And just like that, the garden is getting bigger," she wrote in the caption.

Carrie also tagged Epic Gardening in the new post, who have been helping her update the outside area over the past few months.

Back in June, the 40-year-old revealed she had asked for their help to transform her palatial greenhouse into a space where she can grow her own fruits and vegetables.

The country singer - who lives with husband Mike Fisher and sons Isaiah, eight, and Jacob, four, also has a beautiful orchard on her land, that has countless trees growing apples and peaches.

© Instagram/Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood's impressive greenhouse

There are also shrubs for blueberries and blackberries. Last year, meanwhile, Carrie shared more footage from her garden on social media, where she described it as her "happy place".

She posted a video giving fans another peek at her garden that featured a detailed look at all the fruits and vegetables she grows on her land, including mushrooms, zucchinis, squash blossoms, and watermelons.

© YouTube Carrie's greenhouse is filled with different shaped seed beds

Captioning the video, Carrie penned: "My garden is one of my happy places…when I'm getting my hands dirty it's my time for thought and reflection. Enjoy a little taste of calm…from my #Garden to yours."

While Carrie is on the road a lot, when she is not touring, she likes to lead as simple a life as possible. This includes doing the chores and embracing the normal every day.

© Getty Images Carrie with doting husband Mike Fisher

Discussing her family life during an interview on Absolute Radio Country, she said: "I don’t go places…on my own if it is left up to me and my devices, I would just be a little homesteader and just stay home and do nothing. I shouldn't say do nothing, I am actually very busy when I am at home, but it is chores, I am doing chores."

Carrie and Mike built their "forever home" after splashing $3 million on the land in 2011, according to Variety. The home boasts several bedrooms, private horse stables, and its own lake.

© Instagram Carrie has 400-acres of land and calls her garden her 'happy place'

The house features several bedrooms – with the master room having its own walk-in closet complete with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes showcasing endless clothes, shoes, and bags – bathrooms, living rooms, and a basement.

