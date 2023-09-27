The country music star lives in Nashville with Mike Fisher and their two sons

Carrie Underwood recently returned to Las Vegas to bring down the house for another installment of her Sin City residency and while fans are overjoyed, she's confessed she's missing home.

The American Idol alum shared an incredibly rare and adorable photo of herself with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their sons, Jacob, four, and Isaiah, eight.

The black and white candid image was captured by photographer, Brigette Billups, and showed how grown up Carrie and Mike's two boys have become.

WATCH: Carrie's adorable sons cheer her on during performance

The 'Before He Cheats' hitmaker shared an emotional message which read: "Right now, I'd do anything to hold them," before adding a sad emoji face.

She then posted a snapshot of one of her children riding a horse and said: "Take me back."

Carrie left her family back in Nashville at their sprawling 400-acre ranch while she takes on the next leg of her residency.

© Instagram Carrie's sons have stayed at home with their dad on their ranch

While the children often come to visit their famous mom and take in one of her concerts, the little boys will be back at school now and settled into their regular routine.

Carrie has made no secret that she's a homebody who would never leave her house if she didn't have to. "My least favorite part of touring is being away from home," she admitted to touring partner Jimmie Allen in a segment on E! News.

© Getty Images Mike is incredibly supportive of his wife Carrie

"Despite living this life, I'm such a homebody. I don't like vacations. I don't like going places. I don't really like traveling. I want to be at home."

She then added: "What's really great about the life I lead is that it gets me out of my comfort zone," she continued. "But then I do miss home."

Her former pro ice hockey player husband, on the other hand, is an extrovert, and Carrie has praised him for balancing her out.

Speaking on Today's Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country Carrie confessed: "I would literally never leave my house. I get nervous in crowds and in group settings and stuff like that."

© NDZ/Star Max Carrie is on the next leg of her Las Vegas residency

But as for Mike; "He's got a million friends and we're always hanging out with them. So yeah, I feel like we balance each other out," she added.

"I'm like, 'We don't need to go out all the time,' so I pull him back a little bit. And then he's like, 'We need to go somewhere sometimes. Can we please interact with other people?'"

© Getty Carrie says Mike balances her out

The couple got married in 2010 when they exchanged vows in Georgia.

The 'Ghost Story' singer was just 27 when she and Mike tied the knot at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds Plantation.Carrie and Mike hired the resort for the whole weekend and their lavish wedding celebrations reportedly cost them a whopping $500,000.

