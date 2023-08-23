Paris Fury's moving confession following dramatic birth of baby daughter

Tyson Fury and his wife are pregnant with their seventh child

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris are proud parents to six children, and they are currently expecting their seventh baby.

While the World Boxing Council heavyweight champion, 35, and the Gypsy King star, 33, are no doubt excited to expand their family, there may be an element of apprehension following Paris' traumatic birth with their youngest child, Athena.

The couple already shared Venezuela, Prince John James, Prince Tyson Fury II, Valencia Amber and Prince Adonis Amaziah when Paris gave birth to daughter Athena in August 2021 at Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

© Instagram Paris opened up about her daughter's birth in August 2021

The doting mother-of-six recalled the "horrific" moment her daughter became unresponsive. Athena's heart was beating over 300 beats a minute, so she was transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital to be treated.

"They sedated her and put her on an incubation, where they put a tube down her throat to breathe. They put her on tablets to slow her heart down and when they took her off the tube, they thought it was going to be normal," Paris told OK magazine.

© Instagram Paris and Tyson Fury's daughter was "unresponsive" after her birth

"But I think the accumulation of sedatives, painkillers, beta blockers for her heart and everything was just too much. She was in my arms and she stopped breathing and became completely unresponsive. Her heart rate was fading away – she was dying in my arms."

After resuscitating her, Athena became stable and no longer needed heart medication, but Paris was understandably cautious about her health in the following weeks.

© Instagram Paris and Tyson are parents to six children

Paris and Tyson met as teenagers and dated for two years before getting married at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church in Doncaster, aged 19 and 21 respectively.

They have both been open about wanting a large family. Paris said she easily fell pregnant with their eldest two children, but she confessed she sought fertility tests after suffering a miscarriage.

© Instagram Tyson and Paris have been open about wanting a big family

While their youngest baby is due in September, boxing star Tyson has said they will continue to try for more kids.

"Very excited - number 7, just a few more to go, another 7 to go," Tyson said during an appearance on Heart FM to promote their documentary, At Home with the Furys.

© Getty The couple met as teenagers and got married in 2008

"We're about halfway to our number, we want a football team but then you need a few subs," he added.

Tyson also revealed that he is reduced to tears each time he witnesses his babies being born. "Every time I tell myself I’m definitely not going to cry but I see it coming out and I go (crying noises)," he said. "Every time and I don't know why! It's an emotional thing for me."

