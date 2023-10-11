Mom-of-five Tori Spelling celebrates daughter Hattie’s ‘strength’ and ‘wisdom’ on her 12th birthday amid financial and divorce woes

Tori Spelling had quite the week filled with birthday celebrations, and she made sure to spread the love on her social media channels.

At 50, the doting mother of five took to Instagram to celebrate the 12th birthday of her youngest daughter, Hattie, sharing a series of photos that capture memories of her little girl.

Gushing over Hattie, Tori penned: "My Hattie Cat is 12 today. The myriad qualities she possesses — beauty, kindness, humor, creativity, strength, wisdom, bravery — it's astonishing to think they're all encapsulated in this one magical individual.

Every day, Hattie surprises and inspires me. Truly, she's a beacon for humanity. If you know, you know. Let’s all send her birthday love at @hattie_mid. Love you Hattie with all my heart and soul xoxo."

The heartfelt post received an outpouring of love and birthday wishes from friends and family. Notably, her brother, Randy Spelling, was quick to drop a loving message for his niece.

"Happy birthday Hattie, we love you," he wrote, punctuating his words with a string of red heart emojis, and adding, "Good, kind humans not only prevail but also receive their well-deserved rewards – even if they're gluten-free."

Interestingly, just the day before, Tori had taken a moment to honor Randy on his own milestone — his 45th birthday.

She treated her followers to a nostalgia trip by sharing an assortment of photos from their shared childhood, juxtaposed with more recent moments.

She affectionately captioned the post, "Happy Birthday to this #OLDISH baby bro." Drawing attention to Randy's latest endeavor, she mentioned: "For those who haven’t yet, give a listen to my brother's podcast @oldishpod. Let his positive vibes brighten up your day. He’s been a ray of positivity in my life for 45 glorious years."

Randy, touched by the sentiment, responded, "T, your message warms my heart. Thank you so much. My love for you is boundless!"

He affectionately added: "I love you genie, blonde pea, fandill. Always! Your internal glow has always been evident, and it's wonderful to see that light radiating externally now."

Aside from Hattie, Tori is a mother to four other children: Beau, six, Finn, 11, Stella, 15, and Liam, 16.

They are shared with her estranged husband, Dean McDermott. Their relationship made headlines in June after an 18-year-long journey when, in a post that has since been removed, McDermott confirmed that they had “decided to go our separate ways.”