Will and Jada Pinkett Smith make appearance at Coachella together to cheer on daughter Willow

Saturday marked a big moment for Willow Smith and her entire famous family, when she joined Jon Batiste for his Coachella set this past weekend (after duetting with her brother Jaden at Coachella last year), and her proud parents were right by her side.

The 23-year-old musician is the daughter of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, with the latter sharing some memories from her time at the music festival in Indio, California supporting Willow.

Jada, 52, shared some photos on her Instagram from her visit to the desert, opting to wear a large hooded overcoat as a dress that flowed as she walked around in the wind.

Will Smith shares proud video of daughter Willow performing at Coachella

The gold accents on it popped particularly, matching her light hints of jewelry and black bag. The flowy nature of the outfit paired perfectly with her daughter's, who wore a loose-fitting green denim jumpsuit.

Will, 55, was dressed more casually in sweats and a t-shirt as they attended Willow's show (and a shot captured mom and daughter in conversation) and met friends, with one photo showing Jada locked in an embrace with Justin Bieber, a family friend who has collaborated with Jaden in the past.

"A great show and old friends," she captioned the post, with friends leaving comments like: "Willow was INCREDIBLE!!!! Can't believe I'm missing it," and an enthusiastic: "that DRESSSSSSSSSSSSSSHEHHEHEHHEEEEEESSSSSSSSUH," from singer India.Arie.

MORE: Willow Smith commands attention as she displays huge tattoos and piercings in close-up selfie

Willow, meanwhile, has been gearing up for her latest album, titled Empathogen, with the release of accompanying singles "Symptom of Life" and "BIG FEELINGS," which her parents have been incredibly supportive of on social media. The LP will be the follow-up to 2022's acclaimed Coping Mechanism.

© Instagram Jada at Coachella

"Symptom of Life" marked Willow's first bit of new music since November's "alone," and in a press release, she stated: "The song has a very beautiful whimsical nature but holds a lot of mystery."

MORE: Will Smith reunites with Jada Pinkett Smith and ex-wife Sheree Zampino in large family photo

"There's this beautiful light coming in through the piano, but also this syncopated rhythm of the bass bringing in that mysterious element. A juxtaposition of light and dark." Alongside the visual of the song on social media, she further penned: "I hope this song and visual can bring catharsis to anyone who experiences [a deeper understanding of nature]."

© Getty Images Willow performed at Coachella last year as well, bringing out her brother Jaden for the set

She teased the album to Rolling Stone last November and spoke of her changing life situation and perspective at the time, which influences the record. "During that time, emotionally, I was going through so much. There was so much anger," she expressed. "There was so much resentment. There was so much need to just express myself."

RELATED: Will Smith celebrates major family 'first' for daughter Willow Smith

"And those two albums helped me get it out. For I was almost never sober in the studio. And for this new album, I was sober for every single recording session…"

"I feel like my mind state was extremely different. There was so much more gratitude, so much more resonance with myself, and so much more coming back to my roots with these new songs that are coming out."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.