Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian opens up on ultrasound that saved her unborn baby's life ahead of due date

In a heart-rending revelation, Kourtney Kardashian, 44, has shared the harrowing details of an emergency situation during her third trimester, which could have had tragic consequences for her unborn child. But, in this case, an ultrasound was the pivotal moment that ultimately led to saving her baby's life.

The reality star, currently expecting a baby boy with husband Travis Barker, 47, recounted the traumatizing day in early September when a complication emerged during her pregnancy.

Speaking candidly with Vogue, Kourtney said: "That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past."

Describing the ordeal, she mentioned: "It was terrifying. After, I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant, I had no idea. I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life."

Kourtney's gratitude towards her medical team was evident last month when she took to social media.

Posting a touching black and white photograph of her and Travis hand in hand, she wrote: "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life."

She also expressed her deep appreciation for Travis, who dashed to her side despite being on tour, labeling him her "rock", and thanked her mother for her unwavering support.

Interestingly, Kourtney had undergone several rounds of IVF treatments before conceiving naturally. On this journey, she felt "pressured and pushed" into opting for fertility treatments, a decision she felt went against her instincts.

Reflecting on the moment she realized she had conceived naturally, she shared the whirlwind of emotions she went through: "It was an indescribable feeling. Shock, then super-happy, fear sets in, worry, but I remembered then to have gratitude."

Kourtney also addressed the scrutiny she's faced due to her age, telling Vanity Fair Italia, "Those comments don't affect me. I just say: how could you question God's plan? Because that's how I see this pregnancy, which came when both Travis and I weren't even thinking about it anymore and a year after we stopped IVF."

Regarding the medical scare, she commented, "It was terrifying. I feel that sooner or later I will go into detail because I hope that it could help others, but I don't feel ready yet because it was really frightening."

She also touched upon some of the restrictions her current pregnancy has imposed, such as refraining from workouts, caffeine, and even sex. Kourtney admitted that these limitations were different from her past experiences and had induced a sense of caution in her.

The announcement of her pregnancy with Travis was dramatic, as she surprised him during a Blink-182 concert with a sign saying, "TRAVIS I'M PREGNANT," a playful homage to the band's music video All The Small Things.

After enduring a tumultuous journey with IVF, which affected her both physically and mentally, leading to health challenges like depression, Kourtney stepped back to focus on her marriage with Travis. Reflecting on that time, she shared on Hulu's The Kardashians,

"We would love a baby more than anything but I just really believe in what God has in store for us."

Furthermore, she revealed that she had frozen eggs from her late thirties. However, none survived, a heartbreak she shared, adding: "All the things that came with IVF took a toll on me physically. My health is still impacted because it's hormones. And also mentally it took a toll."