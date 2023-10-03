Kourtney Kardashian’s baby shower featuring Kim and Travis seriously confuses fans

Fans of The Kardashians expect an elaborate event when it comes to special dates in the family’s lives and Kourtney Kardashian’s recent baby shower is no different.

The eldest of the five famous sisters threw yet another Disney-themed shower for her fourth child, with husband Travis Barker and her family in tow including sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's behind-the-scenes footage of Kourtney's shower Kim Kardashian's video of Kourtney's shower

Kourtney publicly thanked her mother and fellow star of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, saying, "thank you mommy @krisjenner for turning your home into the happiest place on earth, instilling my love for all things Disney, and for throwing this baby shower for your thirteenth grandchild."

© Kim Kardashian Kim attended Kourtney's shower alongside sister Khloe and mother Kris despite their feud

But it was Kim's post, captioned "Baby Barker is coming," that sparked the biggest reaction. The reality star took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos of herself and her 10-year-old daughter, North West, attending the shower in matching leather mini skirts and cropped short-sleeve tops with black piping.

© Kim Kardashian Kim and North showed up to celebrate Kourtney's fourth pregnancy

Fans were left confused that Kourtney only briefly featured in sister Kim's photos, especially in light of their ongoing feud.

The sisters clashed in the new season of The Kardashians during an explosive phone argument which saw Kourtney reduced to tears when Kim revealed her friends had a group chat about her behind her back.

"Why wasn’t Kourtney in any of Kim’s photos that was weird," one wrote. "Even the baby shower Kim posted is about Kim," another said, while a third commented: "This is hella confusing. And why is Kris wearing pajamas?" Yet another fan asked: "So do y’all hate each other or?".

Fans were confused further by the attendance of both Travis and sister-in-law Kim at the shower following resurfaced past romance rumours.

© Kim Kardashian Kim, North and Kris attended Kourtney's shower

They couldn't get over the presumably awkward dynamic of sister Kim attending after comments made by Travis about her appearance in his 2015 memoir have caught public attention of late.

In the book titled Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death and Drums, Drums, Drums, Travis recalls finding Kim, who was his then-girlfriend Paris Hilton’s assistant, “f**cking hot” and remembered telling the late rapper Lil Chris that he was “secretly checking her out”.

© Getty Travis Barker, Kim Kardashian and guests attended the LA Stars kick-off event in 2007

He went on to tell US Weekly that he saw the entrepreneur and television star as “eye candy” and that he loved “curvy girls”.



Though the shower looked blissful to Kourtney’s 224 million Instagram followers, it’s clear fans are hooked on what the relationship is like between Kourtney’s husband and her sister, especially as these comments have resurfaced amidst the family drama.

Blink-182 drummer Travis' attire also caught the eye of fans. The rocker was seen on Kourtney’s Instagram wearing a skeleton print co-ord and a face mask. The shower was dubbed a "socially-distanced shower" on Travis’ step-daughter Atiana De La Hoyd’s Instagram due to Travis’ Covid-19 diagnosis on 22 September.

© Kourtney Kardashian Travis wore a face mask at the shower after his Covid-19 diagnosis

DISCOVER: Kourtney Kardashian's stepson Landon admits why dad Travis Barker's new baby's life will be 'very different'

Travis seemed to remain separate from the rest of the partygoers although fans are confused by Kourtney sitting on his lap when he has Covid-19 at an event just weeks after she underwent emergency fetal surgery.