Supporters rally around pregnant Kourtney Kardashian as they fear husband Travis Barker will miss the birth

Fans of Kourtney Kardashian have been expressing concerns after realizing that her husband, Travis Barker, might be away during the birth of their first child together.

Kourtney, 44, who shot to fame recently shared an Instagram Story displaying the outdoor staircase of her home, adorned with beige pumpkins in the spirit of Halloween.

Alongside this seasonal showcase, she updated her followers about Travis' ongoing commitments.

Currently, at 47, Travis is touring Europe with his renowned band, Blink-182. With him set to perform in a series of shows overseas, Kourtney wanted to surprise him by getting their home into the Halloween mood earlier than usual.

Her Instagram Story captioned: "My husband is gonna be on tour the first 2 weeks of October so had to surprise him and make sure we got all the Halloween vibes in now," triggered a flood of speculation.

A screenshot of this was shared on Reddit, sparking a discussion about the timeline of her due date. One user pondered, "When is Kourtney due to give birth? I wonder if he’ll end up missing the birth."

Dedicated fans started piecing together clues, trying to approximate the birth date. A fan pointed out: "She got fetal surgery, she can’t give birth vaginally because of the incision on the uterus, they definitely have a planned c-section date and I doubt Travis would miss the birth unless something urgent/accidental happened."

Another speculated based on tour dates, suggesting Kourtney might be due around mid to late October. Yet another fan brought up Travis' recent health concerns, asking: "Is she going to see him? I thought he shared a positive Covid test on his page."

Apart from the whirlwind of speculations, some fans took a moment to comment on Kourtney's choice of Halloween decorations.

The subdued beige pumpkins received mixed reviews, with some labeling them "depressing" and others "disgusting."

On the health front, Travis recently shared troubling news. He confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 by posting a photo of his positive test result on Instagram.

This revelation has left many speculating on the future of the ongoing Blink-182 tour. The details of his diagnosis and the duration of his quarantine remain undisclosed.

This isn't the first setback Travis and Kourtney have faced during her pregnancy. Earlier, Travis had to pause his commitments with the band due to Kourtney's emergency surgery related to their unborn child.

Recalling that harrowing experience in early September, Kourtney spoke candidly about the unexpected complications, emphasizing the difference from her three prior "easy" pregnancies.

She poignantly remarked: "I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear." Kourtney, already a mother to Penelope, 11, Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, from her previous relationship with Scott Disick, found solace during this challenging time with Travis by her side.

The drummer, mirroring her sentiments, expressed gratitude to God and the medical team for their intervention. He resumed touring on September 9.