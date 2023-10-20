Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split time with daughters as he's photographed leaving Australia with them

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been cherishing their family time with their daughters in Australia recently.

But on Thursday the country music star was photographed leaving the country with Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 12, as they headed back to the US.

The trio left Nicole in her native country for her appearance at the SXSW Sydney and were snapped walking through Sydney airport with the girls wearing matching grey sweatpants and their dad rocking a faux Gucci t-shirt and sunglasses.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Sunday was as tall as her famous father and her sister wasn't far off either.

Nicole and Keith pride themselves on being hands-on parents and have said in the past that they ensure one of them is always with them. "We never leave the kids, one of us is always here," Nicole has said in the past.

It's unclear when Nicole will join them at their second home in Nashville, Tennessee, but she'll be eager to be reunited with her family, given how much she adores them.

© Getty Images Nicole and Keith's children pictured on set with their mom in 2019

While they prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight, Nicole often talks about them and also how she and Keith navigate parenthood. "We’re always working through stuff, but it’s very much love-based, so there’s an enormous amount of give and take," she told Harper's Bazaar of their romance.

"I want him to have the best life he can have, and he responds the same way. We really love parenting together."

© Getty Nicole and Keith are hands-on parents

Nicole elaborated during an interview with Entertainment Tonight when she said: "That’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love. Everything is motivated by wanting to take care of your children and carve a path for them and leave them with a sense of morality, dignity, and accountability."

And it is also about making sacrifices. "I want to be a good wife and a good mother, so that requires giving up things I want sometimes," Nicole added.

© Getty Images The power couple split their time between Australia and America

Both Sunday and Faith have expressed an interest in following their mom into the entertainment industry and they've had cameos and roles in a number of films and TV adaptations, including Big Little Lies, The Undoing and Angry Birds.

However, it sounds as if Sunday in particular is more interested in a potential future job behind the scenes. In December 2021, the Lion actress talked to DuJour, where she revealed that Sunday was an aspiring film director.

© Getty Their children have expressed an interest in following in their famous parents' footsteps

She said: "Through nothing I've done, though. She's learned to edit, and if I even offer to be in one of her films, the sense is I'm not getting anywhere near them."

