Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and wife Cynthia mark emotional milestone with son Ryland

It's been a year of change for Cole Hauser. Following Paramount's confirmation that Yellowstone will be drawing to a close, the actor has launched his own coffee company, celebrated 28 years of bliss with his wife Cynthia, and now he's dropped his eldest son, Ryland, off to college!

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Cynthia Hauser shared several photos from Ryland's first day as a student at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. Showing her support for her son's alma mater, Cynthia rocked a TCU hat as she and Cole helped Ryland get settled into his new dorm.

WATCH: Everything you need to know about the cast of Yellowstone

Captioning the snaps, she wrote: "And just like that my baby boy is starting his life. Dad and I are so proud of you Ryland!! We know you'll touch so many lives! Thank you for being open to learning from us, sharing your enormous heart, and making Steely and Colt feel so special. We'll miss you very much honey. @ryhauser @colehauser22".

© Instagram Cole and Cynthia with their three kids Ryland, Colt and Steely Rose

Replying to his wife's emotional post, Yellowstone star Cole penned: "Have the time of your life son! U deserve it," which prompted the sweetest response from Ryland. "Love you Mom and Dad, going to miss y'all! Thank you for all you've done for me," he wrote in the comments.

Cynthia and Cole are also proud parents to their son Colt, 14, and daughter Steely Rose, ten. Over the last few months, the family has been spending plenty of quality time together, especially with Yellowstone on hiatus. While Cole would typically be on set by now, the ongoing strikes in Hollywood have pressed pause on production.

© Paramount Cole is currently on hiatus from Yellowstone

In July, Luke Grimes – aka Kayce Dutton – told PEOPLE Magazine: "We have not [started filming the second half of season 5] because of the writers' strike. I think we would be if it weren't for that. But that takes precedence over everything. They've got to get that all sorted, and then we'll be getting after it."

Further complications have also surfaced around the return of Yellowstone's lead actor, Kevin Costner. While the A-lister was expected to reprise his role as John Dutton for the second half of the fifth season, it's unclear whether he'll actually appear in the final episodes.

It's unclear whether Kevin Costner will return to film the final episodes of Yellowstone

In another blow to the western series, it's been reported that Costner, 68, may not be back on set to film the remainder of season five's episodes after all. The actor, who is currently journeying through divorce proceedings with his wife Christine Baumgartner, 49, has suggested in court documents obtained by the MailOnline that he will not return to Yellowstone's filming location for production.

MORE: Matthew McConaughey's striking daughter is mom Camila's double in photos

READ: Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and wife Cynthia mark special occasion with lookalike son Ryland

According to the publication, the legal documents – pertaining to the finer details of their divorce – state that Costner will, instead, be spending time in California with his children for the remainder of 2023.

© Instagram With Yellowstone on hold, Cole has launched his own coffee company

While Cole's filming schedule for Yellowstone is up in the air, the Rip Wheeler actor has plenty on his plate right now. Just last week, he announced that his coffee company, Free Rein, has launched.

Revealing all in a heartfelt caption, Cole wrote: "I am excited that the news is finally out there on something special I have been working on for years. My coffee company, Free Rein, is coming to everyone this Fall. I hope this company and its message inspires men and women from all walks of life to get up and chase after their dreams and ambitions. @freereincoffeecompany Just Remember- Dreams don't work unless you do!"