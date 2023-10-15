Beyoncé's family member discusses pregnancy rumors that spark major reaction

Beyoncé is often finding herself in the papers making headlines about everything from her music to her personal life.

But it's not just the Grammy-winning star who knows how to cause a stir, but many of her family members too!

The Lemonade hitmaker's mom, Tina Knowles, has become a star in her own right, and went on a trip down memory lane over the weekend to reminisce about the time she had to shut down pregnancy rumors after making a joke comment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

VIDEO: Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles shows off granddaughter Blue Ivy's makeup skills

Back in October 2010, Tina appeared on the talk show to promote her Ms Tina clothing line, but her humor got the better of her when she told the host that she was pregnant!

Tina was 56 at the time, and as soon as she said she was pregnant, the audience began to cheer while Ellen congratulated her, before she quickly shut down the comment. "I'm not!" she said, "I'm 56!"

Recalling the incident, Tina wrote: "This was supposed to be a joke but they didn't laugh! I was 56 and saying I was pregnant. I was promoting Ms Tina Clothing line @joy_mechell repost."

Fans were quick to react to the post, with one writing: "This is too funny!" while another wrote: "Tina has always been hilarious." A third added: "Oh no, wrong crowd!"

© Kevin Mazur Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles joked about being pregnant - and it didn't go the way she thought!

Tina often shares fun updates on social media about her own life and that of her famous family. She was incredibly proud of both Beyoncé and her 11-year-old granddaughter, Blue Ivy, during the recent Renaissance Tour.

Blue well and truly stole the show as she came out every night during the show to perform to two songs - a mash-up of My Power" and "Black Parade" in the fourth act of the show, titled "Opulence."

© Getty Images Beyoncé with her mom Tina and daughter Blue Ivy

Tina shared plenty of tributes to the mother-daughter duo during the tour, which included a sweet throwback video of her daughter on stage while four months pregnant with Blue, posted at the beginning of October.

In the caption, the proud mom and grandmother wrote: "Wow, just came across this on my feed in reels.

© Kevin Mazur Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy on stage during the recent Renaissance World Tour

Beyonce looks beautiful here , but lord did I go through it, trying to design and create an on stage dress that would not show her four month pregnant stomach., we did a great job and no one knew.

"Really hard though to drape perfectly to not show the belly! "But if you look closely you can see a cute little Blue Belly. You see Blue Ivy was in there dancing during many performances during this time so it's only natural that she's got the performance gene in her blood."

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Beyonce shares three children with husband Jay-Z

It's safe to say that Beyoncé is just as proud as Tina when it comes to Blue's dance abilities and natural stage presence, and the Lemonade hitmaker shared a heartfelt tribute in honor of her firstborn following their first show together.

Taking to Instagram, the Grammy-winning artist wrote: "My beautiful first born. I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel." Beyoncé shares Blue, along with six-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, with husband Jay-Z.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.